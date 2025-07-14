“It looks bad”: Ty Gibbs acquitted by NASCAR Insider over controversial pit road incident at Sonoma

At the 2025 NASCAR race in Sonoma, Ty Gibbs faced controversy over an incident on pit road when he clipped a tire held by Brad Keselowski’s tire carrier, Telvin McClurkin, twisting the carrier's wrist. Bob Pockrass gave his verdict on the incident.

Ad

The incident took place as Gibbs entered his pit stall, which was next to the Keselowski stall. Although there was contact and limited confrontation between the two pit crews, NASCAR investigated the situation and decided there was no action to take, finding nothing wrong with the actions of Gibbs and not fining him.

Analysts and officials believed that Gibbs had the right-of-way since he was the leader going into the pit box, and if there was another car in the adjacent boxes, he was justified in where to drive.

Ad

Trending

Bob Pockrass speaking on the incident:

"The one thing is that the optics aren't good, right? You don't want to see anybody get hit on Pit Road. And yet carriers and tire changers, they're going to take as much room as they can. Drivers are going to take as much room as they can. Pit Road is a dangerous place. These things can happen. I do think NASCAR needs to take a look at it, make sure that they don't believe anything was malicious. I believe Ty Gibbs when he said it wasn't malicious because, look, drivers do come in on Pit Road like that. So, you know, it looks bad. You don't want to see it happen. You want drivers to try to avoid it if they can. But I'll go on the side of no penalty on this one."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the end, the situation displayed the importance of the line drawn between aggressive racing and safety on pit road. While the contact was unfortunate, the fact that NASCAR chose to exonerate Ty Gibbs demonstrated the rules that give the lead car priority, and the reality that near misses like that are the nature of tight pit stops.

Ty Gibbs defends pit road scuffle with Brad Keselowski's crew after NASCAR rules in his favor

Ty Gibbs maintained that he had the right of way because he was the lead car and had already passed Keselowski’s pit box, citing NASCAR’s rules and the orange lines that define pit stall boundaries.

Ad

He also explained that since he was ahead and in his pit box first, Keselowski’s crew should have waited for him to pass. He added that the tire carrier’s position near the pit wall was part of the risk they take in trying to gain an advantage during stops.

“By NASCAR's rules, you know, I'm the lead car because I'm in the pit box past where the 6 is and I'm in front of them as well. We have these orange lines right there. As you can see, I'm sure they'll show you after, where if I'm behind him, I have to go around those orange lines for it to be the rule. Going in, I have the right-of-way.”

Ad

“So you know, they're on the wall for a reason, they jump for a reason, and they kind of get out of the way. And those guys like to push it, and that's kind of the consequence you pay,” Ty Gibbs added (via Matty Snider).

The incident caused a brief scuffle between the two teams’ pit crews after the stop, with McClurkin confronting Gibbs’ crew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.