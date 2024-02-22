"It looks like a parade lap": Denny Hamlin on the NASCAR Next Gen car's performance during 2024 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team co-owner Denny Hamlin is one of the drivers to re-iterate one fact that has been going around the stock car racing fraternity for quite some time now. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver talked about how the seventh generation Cup car, often dubbed the Next Gen car, has disappointed fans and drivers on certain tracks.

A proven formula that promotes intense racing on intermediate-style tracks, the Next Gen car has also upped the sport's performance on road courses. However, the new package has failed to capture the driver's fancy on short tracks such as the Martinsville Speedway, along with superspeedway-style tracks such as Daytona and Talladega.

Touching on how the governing body might need to look at making changes to the current package, Denny Hamlin elaborated on his popular podcast and said:

"We still were bump-drafting back in 2006, my very first season. That's always been a part of it and we will always do that because we've learned that that works. But you've gotta make these cars faster by themselves because you can't pull out of line."

He added:

"If you pull out of line, especially with just one or two cars, straight to the back you go because of the drag. That's why we all just stay in a two by two line and it looks like a parade lap."

A probable solution to the issues mentioned by Denny Hamlin with the Next Gen car is more horsepower for the cars, as mentioned by fans and drivers alike. It remains to be seen if the governing body entertains these claims.

NASCAR fans react to Denny Hamlin calling out problems with the Next Gen car

Fans on social media had their varying takes on how the Next Gen Cup car package can be improved going forward. Some fans disagreed with what the 23XI Racing co-owner had to say and voiced their opinion on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hard disagree. Kyle Busch came from the back in less than 20 laps multiple times during the race," wrote one fan.

Others seemed more favorable of Hamlin's thoughts, with one fan writing:

"Has a point. The fasted lap in the race was 17 mph faster than the pole speed."

Here are some more reactions:

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares for more action this weekend, with the second race of the season going live at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.