“It looks really good for us”: Bubba Wallace ‘excited’ to race in the new Toyota car

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is excited to drive the Toyota’s newly launched NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry XSE Next Gen race car that will make its debut in the 2024 Cup season. This model replaced the Toyota Camry TRD, which produced 18 wins and 25 poles during the first two seasons of NASCAR’s seventh-generation stock-car platform.

Bubba Wallace said that the new Toyota car is looking good and the team is testing the new car to get more data and figures to understand what this car can bring.

Ahead of the NASCAR Awards at the Music City Center, Bubba Wallace said (via Frontstretch):

“I'm excited. I think Siebel and Eric is testing, so hopefully we get some good data and figure out what this new car brings from just from the data and conversations that we've had about it, it looks really good for us, but from paper to reality will be a massive difference. So hopefully it all lines up together.”

Speaking on Toyota Camry XSE car, Wallace added:

“It looks good. I debuted it when we were in Vegas to our Toyota partners a couple months ago. It looks really cool. Looks different, a little bit more streamlined, but hope the drive is good. As good as it looks.”

Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development USA) and Calty Design worked together to ensure that the body style features are as close as possible to the recently launched 2025 Toyota Camry XSE.

Bubba Wallace reflects on his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 23XI Racing Toyota driver had his career best performance in the 2023 season, finishing 10th in the points table. He admitted that he was just competitive but not good enough to secure a win despite coming close to the finish line multiple times.

Wallace said (via Frontstretch):

“A little bit. I didn't win though, so I carry that with me. A lot of people are like, hey, man, it's a great year, you did great. I'm like, yeah, but I'm just competitive. I want to win and I know how hard it is and I know we gave up a couple of wins this year. So I think just really focusing on that and just trying to be better, continuing to get better and better. Not being so surprised when the 23 is running up front. Got to get used to that and make the most of it.

Bubba Wallace is focussing to become his better version and will look to score multiple wins in next season to reach the championship 4 race for the title contention.