Toyota unveils new Camry XSE body style to debut in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Toyota has become the second of the three main manufacturers in NASCAR to unveil a completely new body style of car for the upcoming 2024 Cup Series season. With Ford also releasing pictures of the new Mustang Dark Horse that will be seen racing next year, Toyota's new Camry XSE comes in as the second of the new body styles to be unveiled.

Taking inspiration heavily from the 2025 model year of the road-going Toyota Camry XSE, the Japanese automotive giant's racing division also brings in the same flavor to the tracks of NASCAR next year.

It has also been noted that the governing body has been allowing manufacturers extra leeway in body sculpting, making for visually appealing cars that look different from each other.

Expand Tweet

With the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Toyota Camry XSE, the approach seems to be working, while also making cars look even more similar to their consumer-grade counterparts.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell and Legacy MC's Erik Jones are expected to run the newer body style during a testing session in Phoenix next week, as reported by renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass.

"Toyota has a new body for 2024 Cup car to match the passenger 2025 Toyota Camry XSE. Here are some images. Bell and Jones should have new body style for Phoenix test next week," Pockrass wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

NASCAR's third and final manufacturer present in all three nationwide series, Chevrolet, is yet to announce a new body style for their Camaro ZL1 for next year. The announcement remains stuck in shallow waters as the Camaro road car and monicker have been discontinued by General Motors and a subsequent change in body style would mean a switch to a different car from the bowtie's stable.

What changes has Toyota made to the new 2024 Camry XSE NASCAR Cup car?

With a newer profile coming in for Toyota in the form of a new design of the car, the Japanese giant's racing department has certainly optimized the car for better aerodynamic efficiency.

The most notable changes to the front come in the form of a more rounded profile instead of angular elements in a bid to aid superspeedway performance, especially during drafting.

Expand Tweet

The car has been designed by Toyota’s Calty Design Research in California, taking heavy inspiration from the XSE road-going model, which now sits at the top of the Camry model lineup.

As reported by Bozi Tatarevic from roadandtrack.com, Toyota's group manager of motorsports, Paul Doleshal, also spoke about the new NASCAR Next Gen car and said:

"The amount of work put into this car’s production cannot be overstated, and we thank everyone at TRD and Calty Design for their efforts in creating a premier vehicle for our team partners to compete for wins and championships."

The new Camry XSE will be seen in action for the first time next week during a testing session in Phoenix.