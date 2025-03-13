"It makes it impossible to be outspoken": Noah Gragson’s no-holds-barred take on NASCAR's restrictive environment

Noah Gragson, a young NASCAR Cup Series racer for Front Row Motorsports, is known for his bold personality. However, according to him, NASCAR's current climate makes it difficult for competitors to openly express themselves. The 24-year-old shared on The Athletic's 12 Questions podcast that sponsor commitments compel drivers to stay quiet.

Ad

As far as the 2025 season is concerned, Gragson has had a mixed bag so far. He achieved an eighth-place finish at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), his sole top 10 result, but finished outside the top 20 in the other three Cup races. He looks to improve on his stuttered start in his second full season with Front Row Motorsports, having joined them in 2024.

While speaking with Athletic reporter Jeff Gluck, Gragson discussed the reluctance of NASCAR drivers to be candid due to sponsor pressures. When asked about the changes required to happen in NASCAR to increase its popularity, Gragson said:

Ad

Trending

"You’ve got to get these guys to show their personality. It’s a double-edged sword, because you have all these partners nowadays....So it’s better just to shut up and not even walk the line....Because if you speak up about one thing or you have an opinion on something, what might make Partner A really, really happy might piss Partner B off. It just makes it impossible for these guys to be outspoken and really show who they are, because they don’t want to p*ss anybody off."

Ad

His candid remark throws light on the modern-day challenges of NASCAR’s driver-sponsor dynamic. Gragson also noted how hard it is to find sponsors these days, and teams don't want to lose out on them.

Today, NASCAR involves multiple partners with varied interests. Gragson believes this creates a situation where drivers have to be careful and avoid upsetting their sponsors.

Kyle Larson used a racial slur during a 2020 iRacing event which led to McDonald's, Credit One Bank, and Chevrolet ending their partnerships. NASCAR also suspended him for part of the 2020 season.

Ad

Gragson himself landed in trouble for liking a meme in his rookie season, which led to his suspension. This led to his release from Legacy Motor Club. However, he was reinstated by NASCAR after diversity and inclusion training a month later.

The #4 driver doubled down on the importance of personalities in the sport.

"I love what Carson Hocevar is doing right now. Is he a pain in the a** to race against? One-thousand percent. Is he being successful on the racetrack? One-thousand percent. At the end of the day, he’s got people talking." Noah Gragson added.

Ad

Gragson believes fan engagement relies heavily on driver personalities and that overly restrictive rules may make the sport appear less authentic.

Noah Gragson's Partnership with Beef-A-Roo

Despite the challenges of securing sponsorships in NASCAR's top series, Noah Gragson has secured a partnership for 2025. Gragson will continue his collaboration with Midwest-based fast-food chain Beef-a-Roo for a second consecutive year. They will serve as the primary sponsor for Gragson's Ford Mustang in five races, beginning with the race on March 17 in Las Vegas.

Ad

Front Row Motorsports recently took to X to announce the deal and reveal the car's paint scheme.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chief Marketing Officer of Beef-a-Roo, Sherry Elbow said in a statement:

“We look forward to seeing Noah Gragson and our famously delicious burger flying around the speedway, bringing excitement to fans both on and off the track."

In addition to the Pennzoil 400, Gragson will drive this car at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23, Darlington Raceway on April 6, World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7, and Kansas Speedway on September 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback