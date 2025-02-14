“It makes me laugh every single time”: Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Kasey Kahne acknowledges the infamous Twitter trend based on him

Kasey Kahne shared his thoughts on the infamous X (formerly Twitter) trend based on him. The former Hendrick Motorsports driver finds the "Finally it's f***ing Kasey Kahne Friday" trend hilarious and stated that he has been watching it for a long time.

Kahne is a 44-year-old professional stock car racing driver who competed in 15 Cup Series seasons. The X trend based on him commemorates him and his racing career on Fridays to the song Rollin' by Limp Bizkit.

Speaking with Andrew Kurland, Kahne said he was aware of the social media trend and thought it was cool.

"So I've been watching it for a long time [...] and I love it," Kahne said.

"If you turn it up and every single time, it makes me laugh, gets you excited. And I'd imagine a lot of people can do that because the music and just kind of the way that they edit it with the videos, the different wins... yeah I love it. I think it's pretty cool," he added.

Below is the "Finally it's f***ing Kasey Kahne Friday" trend posted on X.

As a token of appreciation, Kahne released Friday-themed merch, including mugs and caps. While the merch wasn't the NASCAR driver's idea, he said playing along with the trend was fun.

"Not my idea but these Friday’s are pretty fun," he wrote on X.

Following his retirement in 2018, Kahne will return to the NASCAR stage in April. He will pilot Richard Childress Racing's No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro, the team's third entry, at Rockingham Speedway with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

The news was announced on January 24, which was a Friday.

Kasey Kahne expressed excitement for one-off return to NASCAR

In a press release, Kasey Kahne shared his thoughts on driving for Richard Childress Racing at Rockingham Speedway. He was excited to drive a stock car again on a track where he has triumphed before.

The Washington native said:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway."

“Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers," he added.

Team owner Richard Childress, meanwhile, spoke about the one-off drive at Rockingham. He believes Kahne can bring home the win driving the No. 33 car.

“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor [...] With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.”

Kasey Kahne once drove the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Kasey Kahne once won at Rockingham Speedway in 2012 with Turner Motorsports. Driving the No. 4 Chevy truck, Kahne finished ahead of drivers such as Ross Chastain, Nelson Piquet, Jr., Ty Dillon, and Jeb Burton.

The 18-time Cup race winner will return to the North Carolina-based track on April 19 alongside RCR teammates Austin Hill and Jesse Love.

