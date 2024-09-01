"It makes for storylines and whatnot" - Kyle Larson suggests major change in NASCAR's controversial playoff system 

Kyle Larson recently shared his take on the NASCAR playoff system. The system has recently found criticism from within the industry after Harrison Burton's win put him in the playoffs despite being 34th in points.

Ahead of the final race of the regular season at Darlington, Larson was asked about the playoff system. A reporter brought up the 2021 season, when despite him winning 10 races, it all came down to one pit stop in Phoenix that sealed his championship.

Larson was asked whether the playoff system sounds odd to him in the sense that a driver can dominate throughout the year, but his season could come down to a single pit stop.

Trending

"I don’t know.. I mean, it’s the system, so it doesn’t really matter. I think it makes for storylines and whatnot. When we went into Phoenix with nine wins and dominated the year, I was like – 'man, I can’t believe'... and I was thinking about it right before that final caution, that I can’t believe we’ve been the best car all year and I’m going to finish fourth in points. And then the magic caution came out; we had a magic pitstop and the rest is history," Larson said. [13:50]

The Hendrick Motorsports driver further spoke about suggestions for alternatives to decide the NASCAR Cup champion while maintaining the playoff system.

"I think I’ve heard people mention that – I think I would be in favor of like a three-race little stretch to decide the champion, rather than just one at Phoenix. I don’t know that we’ll ever see that, but yeah for right now, it is what it is. You have to be good everywhere, especially at Phoenix," Larson said.

Kevin Harvick critical of NASCAR's playoff system after Harrison Burton's win

Following Harrison Burton's win at Daytona, former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick questioned the integrity of the playoff system. While speaking on his podcast, Harvick pondered on the balance between NASCAR wanting to showcase the 16 best drivers or whatever is more "exciting."

Harvick added he had nothing against Harrison Burton or Daniel Suarez, and was only concerned whether the current 16 drivers headed for the playoffs are worthy of their places.

"If you have five or six guys that are in there that were gonna be 30-something in the points or 20-something in the points, is the integrity of the playoffs, is it putting our best foot forward as far as representing our best 16 cars as we go into the playoffs?" Harvick said.

With many major names such as Kyle Larson and Harvick suggesting there's a need to make changes to the system, only time will tell if NASCAR decides to re-evaluate the format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback