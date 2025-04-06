“It means a lot to our family”: Dale Jr. pens a heartwarming note for Team Penske’s Austin Cindric for a special Dale Earnhardt tribute 

For his entry into the Goodyear 400, taking place later today, Team Penske's Austin Cindric will be paying homage to the one of Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s liveries, from the time the seven-time Cup Series Champion drove the #2 car for owner Rod Osterlund. Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his social media to acknowledge the tribute earlier today, sharing how meaningful it is for the Earnhardt family that his father's early paint scheme was being remembered like this.

Austin Cindric's #2 car, in partnership with Freightliner, already made its debut at the Darlington Raceway yesterday, at practice and qualifying sessions in preparation for today's race. After the NASCAR X account shared an image of Cindric and Earnhardt Sr.'s yellow-and-blue painted cars side-by-side, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reposted it, while adding a heartwarming note about the throwback.

"Lots of throwbacks get done multiple times, and in this case I'm very glad they do. @Team_Penske and @AustinCindric did a really great job. It means a lot to our family and the few team members still here with us to see this car honored and remembered."

While Dale Sr. was famously known for driving the #3 car, he piloted the Osterlund Racing's #2 for his first two full-time seasons in the Winston Cup Series from 1979 to 1980, winning his first of seven championships in the second year. The six wins he achieved with that car number were all with the blue-and-yellow paint scheme that Cindric has brought to this weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. ran the #2 vehicle for 78 race starts, scoring 37 Top fives and 52 Top 10s.

Austin Cindric joins drivers like Cole Custer, Noah Gragson, Kyle Larson, William Byron and more who are showing up this weekend with throwback paint schemes.

After yesterday's qualifying session, the Team Penske driver has secured sixth place on the starting grid for the race, after he put in a lap time of 28.948s and a top speed of 169.877mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. advises the #24 car to keep its throwback livery

HMS' William Byron's #24 car has a paint scheme that pays homage to Jeff Gordon's final time in his #24 car at the 2015 season finale at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Dale Earnhardt Jr., also a fellow Hendrick Motorsports (former) driver, took to his X to share his thoughts on Byron's livery, suggesting that it stay for the remainder of the season.

"Looks so good, they should just keep it. Plus William who is burned out on throwbacks would be in one over and over."

William Byron and his #24 Axalta Chevrolet will be starting from pole positon at today's race after the HMS driver put in a lap time of 28.774s and a top speed of 170.904mph.

