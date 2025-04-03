5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Darlington Cup race unveiled so far

One of NASCAR's most anticipated traditions has returned this year as Darlington Raceway lays host to the 2025 throwback paint schemes. Each year, the Goodyear 400 witnesses teams paying tribute to iconic liveries in the sport, bringing nostalgia to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ad

The 2025 edition is set to pay homage to a number of historic moments with iconic retro-inspired car designs. 18 out of the 38-car field competing in the race have revealed their paint schemes. While all the liveries unveiled so far have historical significance, some capture the essence better than others. Cole Custer revives the classic NASCAR era with a Jimmy Spencer throwback, while Alex Bowman pays tribute to seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

Ad

Trending

Joey Logano's Cale Yarborough 1976 #11 Holly Farms scheme also deserves special mention, but they fall short of the most iconic designs at the 2025 Goodyear 400. Here are the five best NASCAR paint schemes in Darlington's annual throwback weekend:

#5 William Byron – Jeff Gordon 2015 Throwback

Expand Tweet

Ad

The current leader in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings, William Byron, is set to pay tribute to his Hendrick Motorsport team vice chairman and four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon.

Byron will pilot the #24 Axalta Chevrolet with the silver paint scheme that Gordon ran at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2015 in his last career victory. He rides the same No. 24 as Gordon, bringing back the Gordon era of dominance in his paint scheme with the "Jeff’s Last Ride" livery.

Ad

#4. Denny Hamlin – Carl Edwards 2000s Throwback

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cook Out 400 winner Denny Hamlin will feature former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Carl Edwards in his Darlington throwback. The #11 veteran will be seen in a red and black Sports Clip Haircuts Toyota.

The livery resembles Edwards' Office Depot #99 Ford Fusion, which he drove for Roush Fenway Racing. Hamlin has the best average finish (8.2) in the raceway's history and will look for his fifth win on the track.

#3 Kyle Larson – Terry Labonte 2003 Throwback

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports #5 Kyle Larson will throw it back to Terry Labonte's #5 Kellogg’s and Frosted Flakes Chevrolet in which he won at Darlington in 2003. Larson, the 2023 Goodyear 400 winner, will look to match Labonte's record of two wins at the 1.366-mile track.

Larson holds the second-best average finish (10.8) at the oval behind Hamlin and will wear the orange and blue combination with black stripes as fans are 'amazed' by Larson’s new throwback scheme.

Ad

#2. Austin Cindric - Dale Earnhardt 1980 Throwback

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team Penske's Austin Cindric will pay tribute to seven-time Cup Series winner, the late Dale Earnhardt. He will compete at Darlington in his #2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which replicates the 1980 car Earnhardt drove for Rod Osterlund.

Cindric will feature the iconic blue and yellow paint similar to The Intimidator's #2 Chevrolet. This celebrates the legacy of one of NASCAR's greatest drivers before his championship years, making it one of the best paint schemes in Darligton this week.

Ad

#1 Noah Gragson – Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1996 Throwback

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Front Row Motorsports #4 team is paying homage to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in what is arguably the best paint scheme on display at Darlington. The #4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Mustang resembles Earnhardt Jr.'s #31 Mon 'N' Pop's Chevrolet, which he drove at Myrtle Beach on Jun 22, 1996.

Earnhardt Jr.'s 14th-place finish was the beginning of a successful NASCAR career that lasted close to three decades. Now an owner with JR Motorsports, the #4 driver remains a revered figure in the motorsports world. Gragson will pilot the black and red #4 Ford Mustang, honoring the timeless design.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback