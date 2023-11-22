"It must be someone else": Parker Kligerman shares hilarious exchange with confused NASCAR fans

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and pit reporter for NASCAR on NBC, Parker Kligerman, recently shared a hilarious incident with a couple of NASCAR fans.

Kligerman, who drives for Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series and Henderson Motorsports in the Truck Series on a part-time basis, is known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter).

This time, the 33-year-old former Team Penske driver shared an amusing encounter with a bunch of fans. He wrote:

"Played golf with my brother yesterday. On the practice green, we overhear two guys talking about the F1 race in Vegas. We all start talking, and the convo turns to NASCAR."

As the conversation shifted to NASCAR, Parker Kligerman revealed his identity as a driver. He continued:

"Eventually, it surfaces that I am a driver. They proceed to mention every driver ever from CT. 'There is even one from like Fairfield.'"

However, When Kligerman confirmed that he was indeed the Fairfield driver, the fans insisted,

"No, it must be someone else."

Parker Kligerman's opinions on F1 Las Vegas GP

The 33-year-old, throughout the course of the recent Las Vegas GP weekend, had some interesting opinions on the F1 event.

He referred to the manhole cover issue that caused Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to be handed a 10-place grid penalty, forcing him to start the race from P12. Kligerman said:

"Tbf, this manhole cover issue is nothing new at street circuits. High downforce cars create such a vacuum that they always find the weaknesses in those covers.﻿"

Kligerman also had his opinion on the grandiose build-up leading to the 2023 Las Vegas GP. He lamented the event's focus on off-track elements rather than the on-track racing action. He said:

"It saddens me to see anything motorsport-related in America, underperform expectations, but I think this LVGP has never been about motorsport. It's always been about everything off track."

With that, a great race Saturday night/ Sunday morning could save its perception.﻿"

However, after the race, Parker Kligerman had a positive opinion on the circuit. He appreciated the high-speed corners of the Las Vegas Street Circuit, which proved to be a curveball for modern F1 cars. He said:

"Although the fast corners with sparks are fun looking. Watching a super low downforce modern F1 car squirm & wiggle under braking at the end of a 215 mph straight into a 60 mph corner."

It almost looks like stockcars and is odd to see, yet very satisfying﻿."

Parker Kligerman finished the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 10th position. The 33-year-old will be back in action next season with Big Machine Racing.