Parker Kligerman set to return to Big Machine Racing in 2024

Parker Kligerman is set to make a comeback to Big Machine Racing for the 2024 Xfinity Series season. The team made the announcement just before the Daytona race weekend, confirming that Kligerman will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro for his second full-time season with the team.

Kligerman initially joined the team for a single race at Talladega Superspeedway last season, where he finished sixth. Since then, he has participated in 23 races with the No. 48 car, achieving 12 top-10 finishes and five top-five finishes.

Notably, he secured a third-place finish at Watkins Glen in the previous race, following a situation where NASCAR acknowledged an error in positioning him and two other cars during the final restart.

According to NBC Sports, Scott Borchetta made an exclusive statement:

"Parker Kligerman has done a fantastic job for us this year, His experience behind the wheel, and his amazing profile as an ambassador for our sport and our Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers brand, provides all the fuel we need for next year. Let’s Go! 2024 is gonna be big!"

Over the year, the team has consistently enhanced its performance. Over the last ten races, Kligerman has achieved eight top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes. His least favorable results during this period include an 11th-place finish at Nashville and a 32nd-place finish at New Hampshire due to a crash.

With only three races left in the regular season, Kligerman is currently trailing the playoff cutline by three points.

Parker Kligerman responded (via NBC Sports):

“Thank you to Scott and Sandi Borchetta for this amazing opportunity and their continued belief in me and what we’re building at Big Machine Racing, Getting to know them, the entire Big Machine Racing team, and everyone at Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life."

