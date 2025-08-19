“It pays nothing, it means nothing”: Jeb Burton raises concern over NASCAR’s playoff system in his reaction to Mark Martin’s verdict

The debate over NASCAR's playoff format has been ongoing among fans for years, and recently, former Cup Series driver Mark Martin weighed in on the matter. Following that, Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton was recently featured on the Crossroad podcast ahead of the Daytona International Speedway race this Friday. During the interaction, Burton showcased his concern about the current NASCAR playoff format.Martin spent over three decades competing in the Cup Series and witnessed the sport's evolution. However, he indicated faults and criticized the current playoff format compared to the past. Despite a successful career in stock car racing, Marin failed to secure a championship win in his tenure. Aligning with Mark Martin's perspective, Burton also took a swing at NASCAR's playoff format and told his father, Ward Burton (via X):&quot;It doesn't matter. You can win one race, run like all year, and then you just flop into the playoffs. I don't like that, because it for a little team like us, right? If we don't have the speed to win in a couple tracks, and I'm consistent all year long. And other guys just wreck. They just wreck. All they do is wreck, because they don't. It doesn't matter the whole season. Doesn't matter to the playoffs.&quot; [00:45 onwards]&quot;It does nothing for us, because the win in your end thing, and then also the cookie cutter stage stuff, the best cars are going to get all the stage points from sixth to 10th, they're just racking up stage points, non stop, non stop, non stop. That adds up to 100 points, right? So a lot of the guys that are hit or man points, I would be in the playoff right now by 100 points, if it wasn't for stage race because of the consistency I've had this year. It pays nothing. It means nothing,&quot; Burton concluded.Jeb Burton currently ranks 13th in the Xfinity Series points table with 548 points to his credit. Additionally, he has yet to land a win to clinch a playoff spot. Also, he has secured five top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 23 starts this season.NASCAR veteran Mark Martin got candid about the faults with the current NASCAR playoff formatFormer NASCAR driver Mark Martin has always been straightforward with his opinions on every issue around stock car racing. Following this, he was recently featured on the Spake Up podcast with Shannon Spake.During the interaction, Martin criticized the current playoff format's qualification scenario. After the 2024 season, fans argued that the current format fails to crown the well-deserving drivers the champion title, and Martin agrees with the fans on this one.Reflecting on the same, Mark Martin shared his perspective on the same:&quot;Somehow, making winning more important than ever has taken away from the importance of winning. But it’s just, ‘He won, he’s in.’ That’s all you talk about… Winning a race is huge. It’s the biggest deal. And you lose that. That’s not what you talk about all week. You talk about now he’s in the playoffs.&quot; [02:55]Mark Martin has secured 40 wins, 271 top-five finishes, and 453 top-ten finishes, followed by 56 pole positions in 882 starts in the Cup Series. Martin also secured 49 wins, 152 top-ten finishes, and 30 pole positions in 236 starts in the Xfinity Series. Additionally, he has seven wins, 20 top-ten finishes, and three pole positions in the Truck Series.