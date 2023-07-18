“It would be pretty awesome to win the championship and walk off into the sunset”: Martin Truex Jr. speaks about his future

Winner of the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race on Monday, Martin Truex Jr.'s future in the sport remains uncertain. Despite bouncing back from one of the most dismal seasons of his career last year, Truex Jr. does not seem too keen to continue racing.

The 43-year-old stock car racing veteran's recent appearance at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway saw him take Loudon the Lobster home after winning the Crayon 301. Clinching his third victory of the season and his first at the 'Magic Mile', Martin Truex Jr. looks set to be competing in the 2023 post-season playoffs as well.

However, it remains to be seen if he will continue in NASCAR after the 2023 season. After the win, Martin Truex Jr. talked candidly about his future plans in NASCAR. He said:

"My team is amazing. They deserve the very best driver, the guy that wants it more than anyone else, and I've been that guy. I want to make sure that if I come back, I'm willing to do that. So that's just what I'm thinking about... I don't know that running good and winning makes a difference. It would be pretty awesome to win the championship and walk off into the sunset."

Daniel McFadin @danielmcfadin



#NASCAR If I were a betting man, I'd say Truex is done after 2023 based on this quote.

Given his performances so far during the 2023 Cup Series season, Martin Truex Jr. looks on course for a championship challenge. Going by his recent comments, it could be his last season in the sport if he manages to claim the ultimate prize.

Denny Hamlin reacts to Martin Truex Jr.'s performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr.'s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing and driver of the #11 Toyota Camry, Denny Hamlin was one of the first drivers to react to his performance in Loudon.

The Crayon 301 saw the #19 Toyota Camry driver visit victory lane in dominant fashion, after running at the sharp end of the field all weekend long.

Hamlin reacted to his teammate's performance on his popular podcast Actions Detrimental. He said:

"Martin Truex victories aren't very exciting ones because when he wins, he wins big. He's a ten-run baseball game. He's a three-touchdown football game... He just had the field covered."

Truex Jr. will try to keep his incredible run going as NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway next weekend.