NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 18, 2023 14:42 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. became the third driver to win three out of the 20 races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday (July 17).

In a thrilling New Hampshire race, Truex Jr. dominated, leading a race-high 254 of the 301 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Crayon 301 victory, the #19 Toyota driver was awarded 60 points. He moved from the second to the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 667 points after three wins and seven top-five finishes.

Joey Logano, the defending Cup champion, finished second. He gained 45 points and stands in 10th place on the points table with 563 points.

Christopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P29. With that, he gained 14 points and occupied third place in the points table with 605 points and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 20 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 667
  2. William Byron - 650
  3. Christopher Bell - 605
  4. Denny Hamlin - 601
  5. Kyle Busch - 593
  6. Ross Chastain - 589
  7. Ryan Blaney - 581
  8. Kyle Larson - 574
  9. Kevin Harvick - 568
  10. Joey Logano - 563
  11. Brad Keselowski - 539
  12. Chris Buescher - 528
  13. Tyler Reddick - 516
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 464
  15. Bubba Wallace - 433
  16. Michael McDowell - 432
  17. Daniel Suarez - 431
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 412
  19. Ty Gibbs - 391
  20. Alex Bowman - 390
  21. Justin Haley - 386
  22. Austin Cindric - 381
  23. Chase Elliott - 372
  24. Corey LaJoie - 341
  25. Todd Gilliland - 336
  26. Ryan Preece - 335
  27. Aric Almirola - 327
  28. Erik Jones - 293
  29. Austin Dillon - 292
  30. Harrison Burton - 268
  31. Chase Briscoe - 249
  32. Ty Dillon - 182
  33. Noah Gragson - 175
  34. BJ McLeod - 111
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
  37. Jenson Button - 36
  38. Travis Pastrana - 26
  39. Jordan Taylor - 16
  40. Ryan Newman - 16
  41. Andy Lally - 13
  42. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  43. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the Cup Series drivers and teams next at Pocono Raceway on July 23.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...