NASCAR 2023 points standings after Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. became the third driver to win three out of the 20 races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday (July 17).
In a thrilling New Hampshire race, Truex Jr. dominated, leading a race-high 254 of the 301 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the Crayon 301 victory, the #19 Toyota driver was awarded 60 points. He moved from the second to the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 667 points after three wins and seven top-five finishes.
Joey Logano, the defending Cup champion, finished second. He gained 45 points and stands in 10th place on the points table with 563 points.
Christopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P29. With that, he gained 14 points and occupied third place in the points table with 605 points and five top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 20 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Martin Truex Jr. - 667
- William Byron - 650
- Christopher Bell - 605
- Denny Hamlin - 601
- Kyle Busch - 593
- Ross Chastain - 589
- Ryan Blaney - 581
- Kyle Larson - 574
- Kevin Harvick - 568
- Joey Logano - 563
- Brad Keselowski - 539
- Chris Buescher - 528
- Tyler Reddick - 516
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 464
- Bubba Wallace - 433
- Michael McDowell - 432
- Daniel Suarez - 431
- AJ Allmendinger - 412
- Ty Gibbs - 391
- Alex Bowman - 390
- Justin Haley - 386
- Austin Cindric - 381
- Chase Elliott - 372
- Corey LaJoie - 341
- Todd Gilliland - 336
- Ryan Preece - 335
- Aric Almirola - 327
- Erik Jones - 293
- Austin Dillon - 292
- Harrison Burton - 268
- Chase Briscoe - 249
- Ty Dillon - 182
- Noah Gragson - 175
- BJ McLeod - 111
- Cody Ware - 65
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
- Jenson Button - 36
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Ryan Newman - 16
- Andy Lally - 13
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the Cup Series drivers and teams next at Pocono Raceway on July 23.