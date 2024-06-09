“It really changed my career”: Daniel Suarez looks back on personal landmark win at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez recalled his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma in 2022. The Mexican, who won at the Sonoma Raceway two years ago, when he crossed the finish line ahead of the Ford duo of Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell, said that the win was a game-changer for him.

First career wins are always special for racing drivers, and it was no different for the Trackhouse Racing man. However, for Suarez, the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 win had more value. A driver who is known for jumping from one team to another finally cemented his place in the Justin Marks-owned team.

Speaking about his first win at an interview with Bob Pokrass, Suarez said,

''It really changed my career because it gets old when people start asking you, ‘Hey, when are you going to win? When are you going to win?’ And finally getting that first one out of the way is very important, very relieving, not just for me but for the entire people that worked with me.”

With the win, Daniel Suarez became the first ever Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race. Interestingly, he did not forget to celebrate it in style. Soon after the race, the Mexican driver celebrated by holding the Mexican flag, and punching a taco pinata.

Besides the Sonoma victory, Daniel Suarez also claimed a win in Atlanta this year. This was when he won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Daniel Suarez banks on local support ahead of Sonama race

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Practice SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 10, 2023 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

As NASCAR moves to Sonoma this weekend, Daniel Suarez is expected to be a local favorite. Banking on the support from the local Hispanic and Mexican community around the racetrack in California, experts believe Suarez to receive an extra impetus when the race starts. In the aforementioned interview, he spoke about the support and said,

“Being in California, I got a lot of support from the Hispanic community there, from the Mexican community there. To come back there with a shot and knowing that we’re going to be competitive, it’s always very special. It’s always a weekend that I personally have a lot of fun, not just on the track but also off the track.''

All in all, it will be interesting to see if Suarez manages to repeat his 2022 valiance with a win on Sunday. Daniel Suarez is currently locked into this year's NASCAR Cup Series playoffs thanks to his Atlanta win, and a victory around this circuit would provide a much-needed impetus.