"It really made sense to jump in": Josh Berry goes back to roots before NASCAR All-Star race

Ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race in May, Cup Series driver Josh Berry will be joining FatHead Racing to pilot their #21 Ford for two Pro Late Model events as part of the CARS Tour. Berry will be making an appearance with the team at the North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of the All-Star race at the same track, with the first race taking place on May 15th and the Cup event taking place on May 18th.

Discussing his reasons behind his return to Pro Late Model, the Wood Brothers Racing driver said it made sense given that it will allow him to get some more practice in ahead of the All-Star event.

“We’re already locked into the All-Star Race that weekend, so it really made sense to jump in and run the Pro Late Model event with FatHead Racing,” Josh Berry said (via Racing America). “It gives me a chance to get some additional laps at Wilkesboro and work with a great group of racers.”

Berry will also be entering a CARS Tour event, the Battle of Broadway 150, at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 29th. The Nashville track is significant to the driver, given that it is the location where he began competing in grassroots racing with Legend Cars. Getting to go back to the track to race again is special for the #21 driver as it allows him an opportunity to throw support behind the Fairgrounds.

“Nashville is my home track — it’s where I grew up racing. Every time I have a chance to go back and race there, I try to make it happen. I love being able to support the track, the people, and the racing community in that area. The competition is always tough, but there’s something special about racing where it all started for me.”

So far in the Cup Series season, Josh Berry has secured a race win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in mid-March. His other strong finish this season came when he crossed the finish line to take fourth place at the Phoenix Raceway.

FHR team owner calls Josh Berry a driver who "gets it"

The owner of FatHead Racing, Josh Berry's home for the CARS Tour events, Jamie Yelton, spoke highly of the driver as part of the release announcing the Pennzoil 400 winner's joining of the team. Yelton expressed how Berry's work ethic and attitude make him a worthy addition to the team, despite it being for only two races.

“Josh is the kind of racer who just gets it,” said Yelton (via Racing America). “He’s humble, he’s hardworking, and he brings so much knowledge and experience to the table. I’ve known him for a long time and have always had a lot of respect for how he carries himself, both on and off the track. We’re proud to have him in our car and part of the FatHead family, even if it’s just for a couple of events.”

The next event in the Cup Series calendar is this weekend's Food City 500 taking place at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13th at 3:00 pm ET.

