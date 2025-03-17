Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 13 minutes, and 13 seconds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

This year’s Pennzoil 400 saw 32 lead changes among 13 different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Josh Berry, driving the #21 for Wood Brothers Racing, won the Pennzoil 400 after beating Daniel Suarez on a late-race restart at Las Vegas. The win marked Berry’s first of his career, which came in his 52nd start in the Cup Series and took only five races into his tenure with Wood Brothers.

Berry emerged victorious when he made a decisive move, clearing Daniel Suarez for the lead on Lap 252 of 267, and then never looked back to score a stirring win at Las Vegas over Suarez.

The 34-year-old Hendersonville, Tennessee, native led the laps when it mattered the most and crossed the finish line 1.35 seconds ahead of Suarez to take the checkered flag. The win also marked the 101st for Wood Brothers.

Daniel Suarez finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Preece, William Byron, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, A. J. Allmendinger, the defending winner of the event Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

2025 Pennzoil 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#21 - Josh Berry #99 - Daniel Suárez #60 - Ryan Preece #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #7 - Justin Haley #22 - Joey Logano #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #10 - Ty Dillon #54 - Ty Gibbs #38 - Zane Smith #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Cole Custer #43 - Erik Jones #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Todd Gilliland #77 - Carson Hocevar #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #51 - Cody Ware

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the sixth race of the season on March 23, 2025.

