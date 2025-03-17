Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 17, 2025 00:16 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 13 minutes, and 13 seconds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

This year’s Pennzoil 400 saw 32 lead changes among 13 different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Josh Berry, driving the #21 for Wood Brothers Racing, won the Pennzoil 400 after beating Daniel Suarez on a late-race restart at Las Vegas. The win marked Berry’s first of his career, which came in his 52nd start in the Cup Series and took only five races into his tenure with Wood Brothers.

Berry emerged victorious when he made a decisive move, clearing Daniel Suarez for the lead on Lap 252 of 267, and then never looked back to score a stirring win at Las Vegas over Suarez.

The 34-year-old Hendersonville, Tennessee, native led the laps when it mattered the most and crossed the finish line 1.35 seconds ahead of Suarez to take the checkered flag. The win also marked the 101st for Wood Brothers.

Daniel Suarez finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Preece, William Byron, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, A. J. Allmendinger, the defending winner of the event Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

2025 Pennzoil 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #21 - Josh Berry
  2. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  3. #60 - Ryan Preece
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #7 - Justin Haley
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #71 - Michael McDowell
  17. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  20. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  21. #10 - Ty Dillon
  22. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  25. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #3 - Austin Dillon
  33. #8 - Kyle Busch
  34. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  35. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the sixth race of the season on March 23, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
