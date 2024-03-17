"It's more bada**": Joey Logano on why NASCAR drivers favor more horsepower at short tracks

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano recently shared his opinion on the horsepower debate and explained how increasing the power would solve many of the next-gen car's short-track gripes.

Many NASCAR pundits and Cup Series drivers have expressed their wish to have more horsepower under the hood. Several veteran drivers have unanimously claimed that the governing body has to up the power and change the tire compound to improve short-track racing.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano claimed that all drivers were in favor of increasing horsepower. In a recent interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, the #22 Ford driver said:

"I don't know where it all comes from, to be honest with you. I don't who leads the low horsepower band, but I promise you it's not the drivers. I think every one of us wants to have more power."

Logano added that more horsepower would resolve the shifting and tire wear issues at such tracks:

"It would also eliminate a lot of issues we do have - shifting, you wouldn't need to shift if you had that. Maybe the same feeling is to take some tire grip away, somehow they accomplish this, it's the same thing, slipping the tires more. But yeah we want more power."

The 33-year-old summed up the benefits of increasing horsepower in simpler terms, saying:

"Increases tire wear, makes the track wider, and it's more bada**!"

Expand Tweet

NASCAR recently introduced a short-track aero package at Phoenix Raceway, which received mixed reviews from the drivers but was considered a step in the right direction.

Joey Logano opens up about his "miserable" start to 2024 Cup campaign

The #22 Team Penske driver kicked off his 2024 campaign with three consecutive front-row qualifying positions, but his points tally indicates a different story as he currently occupies the 30th position.

Joey Logano was taken out of victory contention in the Daytona 500 and was involved in another wreck at Atlanta. He scored a top-10 result in Las Vegas, which was followed by a DNF in Phoenix.

The two-time Cup champion described it as the toughest start in his career as he told nascar.com:

"It’s definitely the toughest start of a season I’ve ever had. We just haven’t scored the points. Atlanta, our cars were really fast. Vegas, we were mediocre. Last week was a struggle."

"It’s freakin’ miserable, but it is what it is, and you just kind of keep fighting and you come out the other end. You stick with the habits and keep going."

Joey Logano lines up in the second row for the Food City 500, aiming to turn around his 2024 campaign.