Fans cheered Erik Jones's throwback livery for John Andretti, who will pilot at the Darlington Raceway next week during the NASCAR Throwback event. The new livery, with the support of AdventHealth, also raises awareness of colon cancer, which Andretti suffered during the final years of his life before his tragic passing.

The paint scheme is a tribute to the liver that Andretti used in 1998. He raced for multiple teams during the late 1990s and early 2000s. This particular blue in primary with hints of orange was on his Pontiac while he raced with Petty Enterprises, the team that was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club.

The throwback livery on Erik Jones's car will also feature the #CheckIt4Andretti decal on the rear, which grew quite popular in support of John Andretti when he was being treated for colon cancer in 2017. This was a way to raise awareness about the importance of colonoscopy and how common colon cancer is. John Andretti fought cancer for multiple years and was declared free twice. He passed away in January 2020 at age 56.

As Legacy Motor Club prepares to pay tribute to the veteran driver, they gained massive support from fans on social media who were too nostalgic to see the livery that will soon hit the track next week.

Reacting to the team's Instagram post about the livery, Fans wrote:

"Its beautiful I'm gonna cry"

Fans react to LMC's John Andretti throwback livery - Source: [email protected]

"That's awesome, Legacy motor club! Classy and I love it!"

Fans react to LMC's John Andretti throwback livery - Source: [email protected]

"This is cool. Good message. Cool car."

Fans react to LMC's John Andretti throwback livery - Source: [email protected]

Many also remembered John Andretti, wondering about his reaction if he had the chance to look at the throwback car.

"I'd imagine John Andretti would be proud and honored to see this."

Fans react to LMC's John Andretti throwback livery - Source: [email protected]

"I love this one. We don't talk about John Andretti enough."

Fans react to LMC's John Andretti throwback livery - Source: [email protected]

"Love this! He was the first driver I cheered for in nascar. I miss seeing him around."

Fans react to LMC's John Andretti throwback livery - Source: [email protected]

Erik Jones pulls off top-20 finish despite penalty in Homestead-Miami

Erik Jones put his #43 Toyota in 28th place after the qualifying ended for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend. However, he was sent to the back of the grid for the start after the team repaired and made changes to his Toyota's floorboard.

He started the race in 36th place but kept consistent throughout. Despite four cautions during the length of the race, Erik Jones kept himself safe and finished the race in 15th place. After the race, he shared his thoughts on X and wrote,

"Unloaded with speed but we’ve got our work cut out for us today to get to the front. Let’s go."

Erik Jones has been racing with the team since the 2021 season, two years before their rebranding. Although there haven't been many consistent performances, he did manage to win a race at Darlington in 2022. He has had three finishes within the top 20 this season, with a 12th at Daytona being his best.

