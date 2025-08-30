“It’s become a habit”: Chase Briscoe makes feelings known as fuel saving becomes the new normal in NASCAR

  • NASCAR
By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 30, 2025 02:21 GMT
Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe has acknowledged that fuel conservation has become second nature for him over the last couple of years in the Cup Series. He explained that although he does it 'just for the sake of it', the practice has also often paid off on race day.

Fuel conservation has gained traction as a dominant strategy in the Next Gen era. Without a fuel gauge, teams have to rely on complex algorithms, throttle input, and braking patterns to temper fuel burn and track as much as 70 gallons over the course of a race.

The faster single-nut pitstops haven't made refuelling easier either, forcing teams to gamble between track position and a full tank. Drivers, on their part, have their own methods to save fuel. They coast on straights and toggle their engines during caution periods, further underscoring how valuable fuel has become.

Reflecting upon the same, Briscoe said (via NASCAR.com):

“It’s become a habit. Even weeks where we don’t need to be, I’m saving fuel just for the sake of it because you never know what can happen and it eventually adds up. That’s just been something I’ve really kind of burned into my mind over the course of the last couple of years in Cup racing, and it’s obviously worked out for us.”
This year, Chase Briscoe's JGR teammate Denny Hamlin displayed a fuel mileage masterclass when he won at Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin outlasted the day's most dominant driver, William Byron, who fell short on fuel during the closing laps.

Chase Briscoe compares his time at SHR with Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe has come a long way since moving to JGR after Stewart-Haas Racing closed shop last year. The Indiana native opened his 2025 title bid with a pole at Daytona, a feat he'd go on to log five more times this season.

Last year, it took him until the regular season finale at Darlington to win a race, whereas this time around, the No.19 driver punched his playoff ticket with nine races to spare.

In an episode of Dale Jr. Download, Briscoe spoke with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and outlined his varying experiences between the two teams.

"I thought when I came here they were gonna drive exactly the same. And even Bell, I remember him saying, "Oh yeah, it's gonna drive just like what you're used to." You're just gonna go faster. I'm like, what you have no idea what I was driving before... It has more grip, it turns better, and it goes faster. It's unbelievable. Just doesn't feel bound up. It just has a way better," he said.
Chase Briscoe stands eighth in the playoffs with four points above the cutline. His sole win this season came at Pocono Raceway, where he led an impressive 72 laps to take the checkered flag.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
