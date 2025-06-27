"It's a bit embarrassing now": HMS star Kyle Larson clarifies Max Verstappen comparison after Olympic racing debate

Kyle Larson recently explained his comments regarding F1 icon Max Verstappen. Last year, the Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) star stated that he believed he was a better all‑around driver than Verstappen, and his remarks quickly grabbed everyone's attention. F1 fans saw it as a direct challenge to the four‑time F1 champion's supremacy, which triggered a fierce and often acrimonious backlash online.
During a recent appearance on NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson's Never Settle podcast, Larson was asked if he felt that his comments got twisted the wrong way, to which he explained:
"The question was about, do I believe that racing should be in the Olympics? Which, my answer to that was no, because I feel like in all Olympic sports, it's purely the athlete's talent and ability that shines. Where in racing, you have this other element of equipment, and I said, I don't need to have an Olympics to feel like I'm a better all-around driver than Max Verstappen."
Kyle Larson has built a reputation for versatility with wins on dirt ovals, stock cars, and even made runs in IndyCar along with his successful NASCAR career. During the episode, he also clarified his definition of 'a best athlete' and explained how fans misinterpreted his statement.
"I race a lot of different types of cars, and I think when you think of a best athlete, it's who can do the most different types of sports and be great at it. People took that as I said, I'm a better Formula One driver than Max Verstappen, which was wild, but it's a bit embarrassing now, ever since then, that everybody thinks that I just said I'm the greatest in the world," Larson said.
Moreover, Larson's second attempt at the Double last month revived his 2024 claim that he is a better all-around driver than Verstappen.
How Kyle Larson's crash at the Indy 500 resurfaced the debate
Kyle Larson hit the wall during his second Indy 500, and Verstappen's fans seized the opportunity to lambast the driver. While Max Verstappen had admitted to not being a fan of dangerous oval tracks, fans had a field day with the incident. Some poked fun at the former NASCAR Cup Series champion hitting the wall while driving in circles. However, some defended Larson and highlighted the challenges of oval racing with drivers pushing the limits of tire grip.
Kyle Larson, who hoped to become the second driver to complete 1,000 miles of the Indy 500 and Coca‑Cola 600, saw his run end after he crashed out during the Indy race on May 25. He spun and hit the wall after a restart.
The 32‑year‑old did finish in 18th place last year and earned the 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.