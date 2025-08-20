“It’s a very confusing track”: Austin Dillon explains to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors the real reason for his “unique” Richmond tactic

Austin Dillon shed light on a low-line tactic that he prefers at Richmond Raceway. On the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, the No. 3 driver explained how he found the track initially confusing but later found 'a rhythm and a line' that plays to his strengths.

Dillon captured his maiden top-5 of the season at Richmond, all the while recovering from a broken rib from three weeks ago. Despite being 25th in points, the Cook Out 400 win now propels him to his sixth playoff appearance.

He took the lead from Ryan Blaney and raced him clean for multiple laps before pulling away. Notably, Dillon consistently ran a lower line while doing so, and once under clean air, the Richard Childress Racing driver was unstoppable as he led 107 laps, including the final 49.

During the interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors, the latter noted Dillon's unusual line at Richmond and asked him about the same.

"I feel like for whatever reason, the lower I can be, it just helps me for from a drive standpoint. I'm glad that no one really is aggressive down there where I'm at. I just kind of stay down there and do my own thing," he replied.[39:17 onwards]

"I feel like by the end of the race it kind of comes to me as rubber lays down and everybody else, Richmond, I don't know, you know, it's a very confusing track. Like it was my worst track when I first started racing in Xfinity Series. I was like man I don't know what to do here. And we went to a test a while back and I kind of found a rhythm and a line that I liked and I just started building around that," Austin Dillon added.

Taking the lower line saves a few feet per lap when compared to the higher grooves, which directly adds up to tenths of a second. However, the lane isn't often used since it requires sharper steering inputs and a smaller arc upon corner exit.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. later asked Austin Dillon if he'll ever consider taking the reins at RCR. Dillon was open to the possibility and suggested that he's already making inroads into the team with his brother, Ty Dillon.

Austin Dillon reveals discussions with Richard Childress and Ty Dillon about RCR's direction

Austin Dillon has admitted to 'heated conversations' over RCR's direction with his grandfather, Richard Childress, and his brother, Ty Dillon. During a recent interview on Kevin Harvick's podcast, Happy Hour, the 35-year-old opened up about the inner workings of the team.

"He's very particular about how he does things. And Ty and I are pushing him to do things a little different, thinking toward the future. So there's heated conversations between him and I and Ty. And this year has been good in the aspect that all three of us are closer than we've ever been. And he's really looking into the things that we say," he said.

Austin Dillon began his full-time Cup Series career with RCR in 2014. He has won six times with the team, including NASCAR's crown jewel events like the Daytona 500, an event where he first grabbed pole during his debut year.

