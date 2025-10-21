“It’s not cool”: Steve Letarte blasts Ty Dillon’s ‘dangerous’ pit road action involving Josh Berry’s crew in Talladega

  • NASCAR
By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 21, 2025 15:27 GMT
Images via Imagn and X(@SteveLetarte).
Last Sunday, Ty Dillon entered the boxed-stall area of Josh Berry's Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 team at the Talladega Superspeedway and clipped a tire inside the box. Veteran analyst Steve Letarte called the move "not cool" and said that the No. 10 could have backed up and easily avoided the contact.

Dillon clipped the tire that had been left near the start of the No. 21 pit box while a crew member was working underneath on Lap 114 of the YellaWood 500. That tire rolled into the box and struck another crew member who was working on the car's right-rear area. Dillon was immediately flagged by NASCAR for the incident.

During the latest episode of the Inside the Race podcast, Letarte described the scene as dangerous and unnecessary.

Trending
"If I'm the crew chief of the 21, Ty [Dillon] and I are ready to have a chat. And he's not going to do a lot of talking. He's going to do a lot of listening. And I'm not okay with that. The 10 is deep in his box, way deep in his box. He could have backed up very very easily. The pit crew member is even there, putting his hand out," Letarte said.
"We could talk about all we want but there's a crew member underneath there working on the 21 car. Man, that's not cool. Like this stuff's dangerous enough. That is uncool," he added.
NASCAR officials reviewed the incident and issued a penalty to Dillon on the pit road. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Kaulig Racing driver, who started the race in 29th place, finished 20th.

Dillon fell to 32nd by the end of Stage 1, but he improved his position to 26th by the end of the second stage and even led for two laps. Then he found better speed in overtime and earned 17 points.

Ty Dillon's spotter at Kaulig Racing fired after Vegas crash with William Byron

Ty Dillon was involved in another crash with William Byron during the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The massive wreck ended the Hendrick Motorsports driver's race on Lap 236 of 267 and hurt his chance of entering the Championship 4.

William Byron had crashed into Ty Dillon, who was slowing for a pit stop, at full speed. Dillon's spotter at Kaulig Racing, Joe White, was later fired after he attempted to signal his pit stop to Byron's spotter, but the communication failed.

Kaulig confirmed White's release on October 15, but White said that he had informed Byron's spotter and was misunderstood. Byron said he never received a warning signal and had zero indication that Ty Dillon was slowing. The crash left Byron 15 points below the Championship 4 cutline.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
