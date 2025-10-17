  • NASCAR
  • Ty Dillon
  • Ty Dillon’s former spotter sets the record straight on William Byron’s crew chief’s claim

Ty Dillon’s former spotter sets the record straight on William Byron’s crew chief’s claim

By Dipti Sood
Published Oct 17, 2025 04:33 GMT
NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway- Source: Imagn

Ty Dillon’s former spotter, Joe White, has spoken up about the crash between Dillon and William Byron at Las Vegas. He addressed the situation to clear up what really happened after Byron’s crew chief, Rudy Fugle, blamed the wreck on poor communication between teams.

Ad

The tweet came after reporter Jordan Bianchi mentioned that White had been let go as Ty Dillon’s spotter and had spoken with The Athletic about the Las Vegas crash. White’s statement directly countered Rudy Fugle’s earlier remarks.

White shared his side of the story on X. In his post, White explained that there was a mix-up but not a lack of communication. He wrote,

“Just to be clear, here is the story of what happened last Sunday. I did in fact go down and tell the spotter of the 24 that we were pitting, and he misinterpreted the information. That’s what happened.”
Ad
Trending
Ad

Fugle had told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the crash was caused by poor communication among the spotters and drivers. He said,

"“There’s two things that can happen, and you know, that needs to happen on every one of those stops… maybe I’m old school and I’m a person that still doesn’t mind making a phone call… we all need to do our job of communicating better.”
Ad
"The spotter stand didn’t get clear communication. Brandon our spotter didn't get clear communication.”

At the time of the crash, William Byron was running near the front. He had fought back from an earlier near-spin and had a car capable of winning. Ty Dillon, on the other hand, was running 35th and a lap down.

When Dillon slowed to enter pit road, Byron came up fast behind him and slammed into the back of his No. 10 Chevrolet. The crash ended the day for both drivers.

Ad

“Got to Talladega. Parked the bus, got fired.” — Ty Dillon's spotter Joe White gets fired, as a new spotter enters the field

Ty Dillon’s former spotter, Joe White, revealed that he was fired soon after the Las Vegas crash. In another post on X, he wrote,

“Got to Talladega. Parked the bus, got fired. In an uber to the airport to go home for the weekend.”
Ad

When White arrived at Talladega Superspeedway for the next race, he was informed that his time with the team was over. He also mentioned that he wasn’t scheduled to continue spotting for Ty Dillon next season but had expected to stay with Kaulig Racing in another role. That plan ended suddenly after his dismissal.

Dillon has a new spotter. According to Jayski, Kaulig Racing has since reassigned its spotter lineup. Frank Deiny will now take over spotting duties for Ty Dillon, moving from the No. 16 Kaulig Chevrolet. T.J. Bell has stepped into Deiny’s previous role as spotter for A.J. Allmendinger and the No. 16 team.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications