“It’s a crown jewel”: Josh Berry details what makes Coca Cola 600 such a special race to run

Josh Berry looks forward to the longest race of the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway next week. Aside from the on-track action, the Wood Brothers Racing driver believes the pre-race festivities and the track's crown jewel status make the Coca-Cola 600 special.

Ad

Driving the iconic #21 Ford, Berry finished last year's edition at Charlotte in 10th. However, the 34-year-old wasn't satisfied because the rain ended the race prematurely. He couldn't run the full 600 miles of racing, which is completed in 400 laps.

This year, Josh Berry has expressed excitement in returning to the 1.5-mile North Carolina track. In the All-Star Race media availability, he said (via a press release from Ford):

“It’s the longest race in our sport, and that opens up a lot of opportunities for comers and goers. You obviously have to have a good balance to start the race, but then it cools off, and you’ve got to stay up with the track. It’s just a grind. For us, I’m really excited to get there with the speed we’ve had on the intermediates. I finished 10th there last year.”

Ad

Trending

The sophomore NASCAR Cup Series driver added:

“Obviously, I would have liked to run the full 600 miles to get the full experience, but I think it’s a fun one. It’s a crown jewel. The pre-race is a lot of fun and really special. We’re excited to get there.”

Josh Berry drives the #21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing - Source: Imagn

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for May 25. The green flag will wave at 6:00 p.m. on Prime Video, marking its first TV coverage with the stock car racing series.

Ad

For now, though, Josh Berry will compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race for a chance to win the $1 million prize money. Considering he won a race earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he has already qualified for the main event on Sunday.

“That just makes it a little extra special”: Josh Berry on racing in Charlotte

Josh Berry (#4) at the front at Charlotte Motor Speedway last year - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Josh Berry shared his thoughts on racing in Charlotte, North Carolina, considered the home of NASCAR. The Ford pilot said having friends and families attend the races in the area makes the events more special.

Ad

Berry, who replaced Harrison Burton in the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford this year, said:

“It’s home for nearly all of us, so to get to race at home and bring your friends and family, there’s always a good crowd. The pits are always packed, so that just makes it a little extra special.”

Although NASCAR's headquarters are in Daytona, Florida, several teams and drivers reside in North Carolina, except for Wood Brothers Racing, which is based in Stuart, Virginia.

North Carolina is also home to several tracks on the calendar, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Rockingham Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.