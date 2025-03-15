"It's a dream come true": Christopher Bell speaks his heart on the 'honor' of potentially matching HMS legend's feat

Christopher Bell has shared his thoughts on what it would mean for him to win his fourth consecutive race this Cup Series season. He was asked about it in a media session ahead of this Sunday's race at Las Vegas.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the last three races on the calendar (Atlanta, COTA, Phoenix). He could match the legendary NASCAR feat of winning four races in a row, which Jimmie Johnson last did in 2007.

"It is something I take a lot of pride in. It is crazy to think about. Just the time I’ve been in the Cup Series, it feels like a long time, but then you look at stuff like that, and I’m still pretty young in my career," Christopher Bell said. "I’m just trying to soak it all in and enjoy the moment.

Ad

Trending

It’s a dream come true to be compared to or be in the same category with guys that I’m having a chance to tie their stats or going with their stats. I guess time will tell how it all turns out, but it’s definitely an honor – win or lose – to be in that conversation." [06:10]

Ad

This prompted a reporter to wonder whether Johnson had reached out to Bell after his win at Phoenix. Bell revealed that the seven-time Cup champion has texted him after each of his wins so far this year.

When a reporter wondered if he finds Johnson a class act, Christopher Bell said:

"He certainly is. I don’t think anyone would say otherwise."

Ad

The #20 driver emphasized how much he respects the former HMS driver, and said it is an honor for him that Johnson sent a text after his race wins.

What worries Kevin Harvick about Christopher Bell despite his three wins so early in 2025

During an episode of his "Happy Hour" podcast, Kevin Harvick shared his concerns regarding Christopher Bell for the 2025 season.

Ad

Even though Bell has won three races already, secured his place in the playoffs, and is second on the points table, Harvick believed that the success could mean the #20 team faces a motivation draught later:

"The only thing that worries me at this point is just so much success in the beginning of the year that they aren’t working, you know, they’re not going to have that same motivation that some of the guys that are not there will to gain that edge as they go through the year."

Harvick acknowledged that at present, Bell and the #20 team are "lights out." In fact, the former NASCAR driver said that Bell is a clear-cut championship favorite for the 2025 season and as he becomes more mature and his team holds together it's continuity, he could potentially win a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback