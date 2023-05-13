“It’s an excellent idea”: Mario Andretti praises the Throwback scheme idea at Darlington Raceway

American Motorsports legend Mario Andretti was in attendance at Darlington Raceway as NASCAR celebrated its 75th anniversary with the throwback weekend.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Nick Sanchez paid tribute to Andretti by sporting the colors of the latter's Holman-Moody Racing Ford which won the 1967 Daytona 500. Andretti was a guest for the weekend as he witnessed Sanchez drive the #02 Chevy Silverado.

The four-time IndyCar champion appraised NASCAR's initiative of running the throwback weekend, that honored the legends of the past.

Speaking to the media on Saturday (May 12), the 83-year-old said:

"This throwback idea I think is an excellent idea because the sport is so rich of its history and to be able to bring back some of the moments, for the teams for the drivers. I think it's totally awesome."

He added:

"I'm just thrilled that I was invited to the event, I get a chance to see it first hand and watch this dude[Nick Sanchez] here do his job because he's very good"

Nick Sanchez and Mario Andretti at Darlington Raceway

Introduced in 2015, NASCAR's throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway is one of the most awaited events of the year, for fans young and old alike. Drivers and teams embrace the history of the sport with iconic liveries taking on the next-gen cars. Originally taking place on the Southern 500 race weekend, the spring race has taken the role since 2021.

The retro-themed race has been a hit with old-school fans alongside encouraging younger fans to learn more about the history of the sport. It is the weekend that bridges the gap between the past and the present as drivers pay tribute to their idols trying to emulate their success.

Mario Andretti claims Nick Sanchez has a bright future in NASCAR

Mario Andretti and Nick Sanchez in a press conference

Mario Andretti praised Nick Sanchez as he foresaw a bright future for the 21-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver. The #02 Chevrolet driver for Rev Racing has been impressive in the early stages of the season.

Sanchez #02 Chevy was sponsored by Gainbridge, which also serves as the sponsor for the Andretti IndyCar team run by Michael Andretti.

Speaking about the promising talent and the sponsors who made it possible, Mario Andretti said:

"Being with a team like Nick's here, he's a driver obviously has got such a bright future ahead of him...The sponsorship being very much part of my Son Michael's team at Indy. So it's all part of almost like the same family if you will."

In the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck race on Saturday (May 12), Sanchez took home an 11th-place finish. The rookie occupies 10th place in the drivers' standings 105 points adrift of leader Zane Smith.

