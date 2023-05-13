Create

NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 13, 2023 13:16 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes became the second multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12.

In a thrilling race on Saturday night, Eckes secured a convincing double-overtime victory at Darlington, marking his third career Truck Series victory.

WHITE FLAG ... CAUTIONChristian Eckes wins! https://t.co/GSIDGj03eu

With Friday’s victory, Eckes was awarded with 58 points and gained one spot in the points table. He moved from sixth to fifth place in the points table with 299 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.

Despite finishing P22 at Darlington, Zane Smith stayed on top of the Truck Series points table with 338 points, thanks to two wins and five top-five finishes.

Truck owner points: https://t.co/vbrNkce6Bf

Corey Heim, the pole winner, led 66 laps and finished P8 in the race. He stands in third place in the points table with 323 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the ninth Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Zane Smith - 338
  2. Christian Eckes - 299
  3. Corey Heim - 323
  4. Grant Enfinger - 299
  5. Carson Hocevar - 202
  6. Ty Majeski - 329
  7. Ben Rhodes - 301
  8. Matt Crafton - 260
  9. Tanner Gray - 254
  10. Nicholas Sanchez - 233
  11. Stewart Friesen - 227
  12. Matt DiBenedetto - 213
  13. Tyler Ankrum - 196
  14. Chase Purdy - 193
  15. Hailie Deegan - 185
  16. Rajah Caruth - 164
  17. Colby Howard - 145
  18. Daniel Dye - 140
  19. Bret Holmes - 131
  20. Kris Wright - 130
  21. Dean Thompson - 127
  22. Jake Garcia - 197
  23. Timmy Hill - 122
  24. Taylor Gray - 118
  25. Kaden Honeycutt - 112
  26. Lawless Alan - 101
  27. Spencer Boyd - 100
  28. Mason Massey - 63
  29. Josh Reaume - 63
  30. Ryan Vargas - 62
  31. Jack Wood - 59
  32. Bayley Currey - 33
  33. William Sawalich - 29
  34. Johnny Sauter - 27
  35. Jason A. White - 22
  36. Toni Breidinger - 22
  37. Akinori Ogata - 20
  38. Conner Jones - 19
  39. Colin Garrett - 17
  40. Matt Mills - 17
  41. Jason M. White - 16
  42. Max Gutierrez - 16
  43. Nick Leitz - 16
  44. Tyler Hill - 15
  45. Logan Bearden - 15
  46. Justin Carroll - 14
  47. Norm Benning - 13
  48. Memphis Villarreal - 13
  49. Chris Hacker - 12
  50. Mason Maggio - 12

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 20, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...