NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes became the second multiple race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12.
In a thrilling race on Saturday night, Eckes secured a convincing double-overtime victory at Darlington, marking his third career Truck Series victory.
With Friday’s victory, Eckes was awarded with 58 points and gained one spot in the points table. He moved from sixth to fifth place in the points table with 299 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.
Despite finishing P22 at Darlington, Zane Smith stayed on top of the Truck Series points table with 338 points, thanks to two wins and five top-five finishes.
Corey Heim, the pole winner, led 66 laps and finished P8 in the race. He stands in third place in the points table with 323 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Buckle Up South Carolina 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the ninth Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Zane Smith - 338
- Christian Eckes - 299
- Corey Heim - 323
- Grant Enfinger - 299
- Carson Hocevar - 202
- Ty Majeski - 329
- Ben Rhodes - 301
- Matt Crafton - 260
- Tanner Gray - 254
- Nicholas Sanchez - 233
- Stewart Friesen - 227
- Matt DiBenedetto - 213
- Tyler Ankrum - 196
- Chase Purdy - 193
- Hailie Deegan - 185
- Rajah Caruth - 164
- Colby Howard - 145
- Daniel Dye - 140
- Bret Holmes - 131
- Kris Wright - 130
- Dean Thompson - 127
- Jake Garcia - 197
- Timmy Hill - 122
- Taylor Gray - 118
- Kaden Honeycutt - 112
- Lawless Alan - 101
- Spencer Boyd - 100
- Mason Massey - 63
- Josh Reaume - 63
- Ryan Vargas - 62
- Jack Wood - 59
- Bayley Currey - 33
- William Sawalich - 29
- Johnny Sauter - 27
- Jason A. White - 22
- Toni Breidinger - 22
- Akinori Ogata - 20
- Conner Jones - 19
- Colin Garrett - 17
- Matt Mills - 17
- Jason M. White - 16
- Max Gutierrez - 16
- Nick Leitz - 16
- Tyler Hill - 15
- Logan Bearden - 15
- Justin Carroll - 14
- Norm Benning - 13
- Memphis Villarreal - 13
- Chris Hacker - 12
- Mason Maggio - 12
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 20, 2023.