“It’s been eye opening”: Chase Briscoe comments on ‘feeling very good’ about winning NASCAR championship with JGR

Chase Briscoe, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, recently spoke about his championship chances for the upcoming 2025 season. He shared his thoughts in an interview to Frontstretch.

Ad

Briscoe replaced Martin Truex Jr. in the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old, who had previously spent four years with the now defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, made his JGR debut at the iconic Daytona 500. Before the race, he spoke on the change that he was facing with moving to a rival team. To NASCAR.com, he said:

“I never moved as a kid growing up, but I imagine this is what it would feel like. You know, you’re still going to school, but it’s all new faces and new people, and the teachers teach things a little bit different. It’s definitely the same, but it’s very, very different.”

Ad

Trending

The new JGR driver spoke on his championship chances for the 2025 season to Frontstretch.com:

"I was literally telling Marissa just last week, like in the past I've told myself I can win a Cup championship, but down deep I'm like, man, the odds are it's probably not going to happen, like being where I was. Where now, I feel like I can legitimately go win a championship."

Ad

"So, just from an equipment standpoint, like the expectations, and just even the performance, just the small window I've had, it really just broke my brain. Daytona, like, it's been very eye-opening, just what I feel like I've been racing. So, I'm super optimistic for this year, and yeah, I feel like, you know, I feel really good about where we're at as a race team," Chase Briscoe said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the 2024 season, the 30-year-old drove the #14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing with Richard Boswell as his crew chief. A season that marked his final standing as 14th saw him secure one win at Darlington Raceway in the Southern 500.

The race win came at a crucial stage as it earned the Indiana native a playoff spot. After securing the spot, Chase Briscoe was able to advance to the playoffs but was eliminated after struggling with three consecutively poor finishes in the post-season. Despite a season with zero pole starts, the driver was able to secure three top-five finishes and nine top-ten finishes.

Ad

Chase Briscoe broke silence on JGR’s major setback

Chase Briscoe addressed the penalty imposed on him and Joe Gibbs Racing after his No. 19 Toyota failed post-race inspection at the Daytona 500 due to a spoiler modification. NASCAR docked him 100 driver points and 10 playoff points, fined JGR $100,000, and suspended crew chief James Small for four races. Briscoe acknowledged the situation was "not ideal" but expressed gratitude that they have the opportunity to appeal the ruling.

Ad

"I mean, it's not ideal, right, but, you know, there's still a chance to appeal, so that's what we're doing now," Briscoe told Pockrass of FOX Sports on X. "And, you know, just thankful that we even have that opportunity. So yeah, hopefully, you know, we will be able to prevail."

"I mean, obviously it's not ideal timing wise, right? You know, especially at the beginning of the season, just as we're trying to kind of understand each other and get to know each other more. But yeah, I mean, it would sting, for sure," Chase Briscoe added.

Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about the appeal process and feels they have a legitimate case to overturn the verdict.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"