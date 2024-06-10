“It’s frustrating to not get the finish that we deserved”: Kyle Busch unhappy with Ross Chastain ruining his race at Sonoma

Kyle Busch was having a strong day and was in a position to finish inside the top five until Ross Chastain ruined his day after making contact with him on the final lap of the Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Busch and Chastain were battling for fifth place on the last lap of the 218.9-mile road course. As the duo entered the turn, Busch was hit by Chastain’s #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, and the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet went off the track. Due to that, Busch lost several positions, but he managed to gain momentum and finished 12th.

After the race, Kyle Busch talked about his incident with Chastain. Speaking with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Busch claimed Chastain ruined his race and expressed frustration over missing out on the potential top-five result he deserves.

On the last lap incident, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said:

“A couple of guys there at the end of the race had better tires than we did but we were going to have a good day. Unfortunately, one of those guys got into us on the last lap and ruined our day. It’s frustrating to not get the finish that we deserved.”

The #8 RCR drive has had a rough finish in 2024, and unfortunately, another strong finish slipped from his hands at Sonoma.

After the race, Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, takes a veiled dig at Ross Chastain for spinning her husband. She was not happy with Chastain’s move and suggested that Chastain had overdrove the corner. She took her X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“"Locked up my tires” aka over drove the corner.”

Kyle Busch is on the longest winless streak of his career, but close to a playoff spot

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has yet to win a race in 2024. The season went the opposite way from last year, where he already had three wins in the first half of the regular season.

The Las Vegas-Nevad native is on a 37-race winless streak, the longest of his Cup career. Busch’s last Cup win came at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. His previous longest winless streak was 36 races, which ended in July 2017 at Pocono Raceway. In a two-decade-long career, Busch has won at least one race in each season.

Despite being wrecked on the last lap at Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Busch is eight points ahead of Joey Logano for the final playoff spot in the 16-driver playoff field. He currently sits 15th in the Cup Series points table with 380 points after 16 races.