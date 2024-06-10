NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Sixteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Larson claimed his third win of the season after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.

In a thrilling road course race, Larson emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher with nine laps to go and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Larson gained 48 points and secured the top spot in the Cup Series points table. He has a 14-point lead over Chase Elliott with 561 points, three wins, and seven top-5s.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished P7. He gained 39 points and is 12th in the points table with 444 points.

Martin Truex Jr., the defending winner of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, ran out of fuel on the final lap to fall from a potential top-five to a P27 finish. He moved to fifth place in the points table with 508 points.

Joey Logano, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished 21st. He gained 18 points and is 16th in the points table with 372 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350:

Drivers – Points

  1. Kyle Larson - 561
  2. Chase Elliott - 547
  3. Denny Hamlin - 535
  4. Tyler Reddick - 512
  5. Martin Truex Jr. - 508
  6. William Byron - 495
  7. Brad Keselowski - 466
  8. Ty Gibbs - 466
  9. Christopher Bell - 465
  10. Ross Chastain - 453
  11. Alex Bowman - 445
  12. Ryan Blaney - 444
  13. Chris Buescher - 412
  14. Bubba Wallace - 388
  15. Kyle Busch - 380
  16. Joey Logano - 372
  17. Chase Briscoe - 361
  18. Austin Cindric - 320
  19. Daniel Suarez - 316
  20. Michael McDowell - 295
  21. Todd Gilliland - 289
  22. Carson Hocevar - 279
  23. Josh Berry - 269
  24. Noah Gragson - 266
  25. Erik Jones - 250
  26. Ryan Preece - 239
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 236
  28. John Hunter Nemechek - 236
  29. Daniel Hemric - 226
  30. Corey LaJoie - 222
  31. Austin Dillon - 211
  32. Justin Haley - 209
  33. Harrison Burton - 168
  34. Zane Smith - 152
  35. Kaz Grala - 136
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 35
  37. Derek Kraus - 32
  38. David Ragan - 17
  39. Cody Ware - 17
  40. Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16.

