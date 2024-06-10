NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Sixteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Larson claimed his third win of the season after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.
In a thrilling road course race, Larson emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher with nine laps to go and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Larson gained 48 points and secured the top spot in the Cup Series points table. He has a 14-point lead over Chase Elliott with 561 points, three wins, and seven top-5s.
Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished P7. He gained 39 points and is 12th in the points table with 444 points.
Martin Truex Jr., the defending winner of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, ran out of fuel on the final lap to fall from a potential top-five to a P27 finish. He moved to fifth place in the points table with 508 points.
Joey Logano, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished 21st. He gained 18 points and is 16th in the points table with 372 points.
NASCAR driver standings after the Toyota/Save Mart 350
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350:
Drivers – Points
- Kyle Larson - 561
- Chase Elliott - 547
- Denny Hamlin - 535
- Tyler Reddick - 512
- Martin Truex Jr. - 508
- William Byron - 495
- Brad Keselowski - 466
- Ty Gibbs - 466
- Christopher Bell - 465
- Ross Chastain - 453
- Alex Bowman - 445
- Ryan Blaney - 444
- Chris Buescher - 412
- Bubba Wallace - 388
- Kyle Busch - 380
- Joey Logano - 372
- Chase Briscoe - 361
- Austin Cindric - 320
- Daniel Suarez - 316
- Michael McDowell - 295
- Todd Gilliland - 289
- Carson Hocevar - 279
- Josh Berry - 269
- Noah Gragson - 266
- Erik Jones - 250
- Ryan Preece - 239
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 236
- John Hunter Nemechek - 236
- Daniel Hemric - 226
- Corey LaJoie - 222
- Austin Dillon - 211
- Justin Haley - 209
- Harrison Burton - 168
- Zane Smith - 152
- Kaz Grala - 136
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
- Derek Kraus - 32
- David Ragan - 17
- Cody Ware - 17
- Kamui Kobayashi - 8
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16.
