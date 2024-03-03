"It's fun having your kid out there": A look back at Dale Earnhardt cherishing moments on track with son Dale Jr. 

Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt recently remenisced on sharing the racetrack with his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and his son raced at the same time during the 2000 season.

Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the father-son bond was demonstrated in an emotional moment that was posted on X (previously Twitter) by NASCAR Classics. In the clip, a journalist asked Earnhardt Sr. what it was like to have Dale Jr. racing with him. He answered:

"It's fun having your kid out there racing too."

The Dale Earnhardt Inc. team was established by Earnhardt Sr. and his wife Teresa and had drivers Steve Park and Earnhardt Jr. on the line-up. The latter was a part-time driver in 1999 and a full-time one from the 2000 season.

Earnhardt Sr., upon reflecting on the race next to his son, felt a sense of pride in how well Dale Jr. did, saying:

"It is good to see your kid running good and racing with him and matter fact is he's just a couple cars behind me he's making his move back to the front so I gotta adjust and go faster too."

Being both a father and a team owner, the former Richard Childress Racing driver had to work with young drivers such as Dale Jr. and Steve Park.

"I have to watch Park as must as I do Dale Jr. Both of them like to enjoy themselves and go out. Park rides his motorcycle and Dale does a lot of this and that but they're pretty good guys," said Earnhardt.

The 2000 season was Dale Earnhardt's last full-time season in NASCAR, as he tragically died after crashing on the last lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Dale Earnhardt's historic win at the 1998 Daytona 500

Dale Earnhardt won his first Daytona 500 in 1998 after 20 years of trying. The feat was an important milestone in the history of the sport.

Recently, NASCAR reporter Alan Cavanna posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the moments right after Earnhardt's win at Daytona. He wrote:

"One of the best stories I had the privilege of telling… That drive down pit road from those who were there"

In the video, Jeff Hammond, the crew chief of team No. 99, illustrates the very deep meaning of that win, remembering Earnhardt's words. He said:

“It was a flood of pit crew members all going to let him know; finally, you’ve accomplished what you’ve always wanted to accomplish,” “I looked him dead in the eye and he said ‘I did it! I did it!’ (…) and he knew that this was important.”