"NASCAR on NBC won’t be the same without Dale Earnhardt Jr." - Fans stunned by double Daytona 500 winner’s shock move to Amazon Prime

Two-time Daytona 500 winner and beloved NASCAR commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr. will leave NBC Sports to join Amazon Prime and TNT Sports for NASCAR coverage in 2025. The fans were surprised by this change in NASCAR broadcasting and they expressed their feelings on social media.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the importance of the former Cup Series driver in making the broadcast memorable:

"NASCAR on NBC won’t be the same without Dale Jr. Wonder if this will reshuffle more commentators into different places. Still holding out hope Allen Bestwick returns with one of them."

Expand Tweet

Another fan shared their enthusiasm about Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s new career, writing:

"@DaleJr you do whatever you think is right - you've earned it! What could be more exciting than taking #Nascar to new frontiers + modernizing it w/latest lifestyle trends but paying homage to it's historic past - you're the man for the job - the bridge to the past + future!"

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed their thoughts on the commentary team and hoped Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be joined by the experienced commentator Allen Bestwick.

"If amazon gets Bestwick they automatically have the best booth," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Amazon Prime and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making a substantial career change and is leaving NBC to join Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports for broadcasting.

According to The Athletic, the 49-year-old, who joined NBC in 2018 right after he retired from racing, will drop out of the current season and come back on air in 2025 when the coverage is set to start with WBD Sports and Amazon. This alliance is expected to have five races each per season.

Earnhardt Jr. is reportedly going to take a year off but has the opportunity to negotiate another deal with Fox or NBC, the current broadcast partners of NASCAR. However, there are no serious discussions with both sides as of this moment.

Only Fox and NBC air NASCAR events in 2024, while in 2025 Amazon and WBD Sports will be added as broadcasters, with Earnhardt as part of it.