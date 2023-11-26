“It’s all going to come together”: Brodie Kostecki confident of NASCAR Cup future with RCR

Brodie Kostecki, driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Erebus Motorsports has won the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship - his maiden Supercars title on Saturday.

During the Friday’s practice session of the season-finale race in Adelaide, Kostecki gave an update about his NASCAR future and hopes to race in a lot of races with Richard Childress Racing in 2024.

The Australian Supercars driver made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in August at the Indianapolis Road Course, driving a third Richard Childress Racing entry backed by Peter Adderton's MobileX company.

Richard Childress Racing owner and NASCAR engineer Andrew Dickinson have attended the 2023 Supercars season finale week’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

As reported by speedcafe.com, Brodie Kostecki revealed that he is open to driving any race car no matter which series it is. He admitted that he enjoyed racing with RCR this year at IMS and believe that the best is yet to come.

Kostecki said:

“I’m always looking forward to driving a race car, no matter the case of what category it’s in. To have Richard here this weekend and Andrew Dickinson is really cool and we’d love to do a few [NASCAR] races next year. It’s seeming like it’s all going to come together, we’ll just have to see what happens, but I’ll just take it as it comes. I really enjoyed working with those guys this year at Indianapolis and we’ll see what happens.”

“We’re looking at Watkins Glen and Sonoma” – RCR boss wants Brodie Kostecki for multiple races in 2024

Richard Childress, the owner of RCR in Adelaide confirmed that he has plans for 2023 Supercars Champion. He wants Kostecki for four or five races next year in the Cup Series. Childress hopes to give him more opportunities in the road courses as well as the oval race.

RCR boss said (via motorsports):

“Hopefully we can race him two or three [times] on the road courses. But I want to run him on an oval, he’s raced on them earlier in his career. The schedules have to coordinate; I’ve got a couple in mind that I’d like him to run – we’re looking at Watkins Glen and Sonoma – because he’d do well there.”

Brodie Kostecki had a great experience in the Cup Series at IMS. He qualified 11th but crashed trying to finish in the top-five and finished 22nd in the back-up car.