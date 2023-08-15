"It's going to take a while for this to sink in": Michael McDowell’s crew chief explains the emotions after a special win at Indianapolis

Michael McDowell, driving for Front Row Motorsports, surpassed a top road-course racer from a leading NASCAR team, securing his place in the playoffs by triumphing in Sunday's Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

While McDowell has consistently demonstrated his skills on road courses, his exceptional performance, leading 54 out of 82 laps and holding off Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports, marked a significant milestone in the team's history.

Expand Tweet

McDowell crew chief Travis Peterson spoke about the race win an exclusive statement via FoxSports:

"It's a huge accomplishment, and it's going to take a while for that part of it to sink in, "I don't know that we even think about it like that. We just think, ‘What can we do to become the best we can be?' And this week it worked. "

McDowell, who secured victory in the 2021 Daytona 500, celebrated his second win. Front Row Motorsports, with a history spanning 19 years, clinched its fourth race victory. The team's prior wins included a race shortened by rain at Pocono and two superspeedway events, known for their inclusive race dynamics.

According to Foxsports, Michael McDowell said about the win:

"For a team like us at Front Row Motorsports to go out there, take the lead, keep the lead, execute all day, lead a lot of laps, just shows the strength of our team and where we're at."

He added:

"And I'm just so proud. It's just a cool, humbling moment. ... It's such a grind, such a hard deal to win a Cup race. And to do it like we did today. I'm just really proud of everybody at Front Row."

Michael McDowell's Victory Highlights Road-Course Success, Playoff Implications, and Standings Dynamics

This triumph holds special significance as they outpaced larger teams and a seasoned road-course winner like Elliott, who boasts seven road-course victories.

The victory underlines their ability to secure a win through straightforward competition, without relying on rain, pit strategy, or the aerodynamic draft unique to superspeedways.

Key points from Michael McDowell's victory include the playoff implications for four of the top-5 drivers — McDowell, Elliott, Daniel Suarez in third, and fifth-placed Alex Bowman (fourth place held by Tyler Reddick).

Michael McDowell secured his automatic playoff berth after trailing the current playoff cutoff by three points before the race. Leading for the final 30 laps, McDowell held off 2020 Cup champion Elliott's pursuit.

Despite his efforts, Elliott fell short in his bid to catch up to McDowell during those last 30 laps, narrowly missing a playoff spot in a season where he was absent for seven races.

McDowell's victory narrows the field for potential points-based playoff qualifiers, with Kevin Harvick enjoying a comfortable 145-point cushion, followed by Brad Keselowski with a 143-point advantage, and Bubba Wallace precariously positioned 28 points ahead of Daniel Suarez.

Ty Gibbs (-49), Elliott, and Bowman (-80) have slim chances to secure playoff spots based on points, leaving Suarez frustrated, potentially due in part to a sluggish pit stop.