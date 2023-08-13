Is Daniel Suárez's fiancé Julia Piquet related to F1 star Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet? 

Daniel Suárez is a Mexican professional stock car racing driver who competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing.

Julia Piquet, on the other hand, is the daughter of Brazilian F1 legend Nelson Piquet, who won 23 races and three championships during his career.

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, has a total of six siblings. These include Geraldo Piquet, Nelson Piquet Jr, Lazlo Piquet, Julia Piquet, Pedro Estacia Piquet, and Marco Piquet.

Kelly shares a biological connection with Nelson Jr and Julia. Geraldo, Lazlo, Pedro, and Marco are her step-siblings from her father Nelson Sr.'s second marriage.

Daniel Suárez and Julia Piquet started dating in 2019. They met through mutual friends and hit it off immediately.

Suárez proposed to Julia during a romantic vacation that included stops in Paris, Venice, and the Maldives. The proposal took place in Venice, where Suárez got down on one knee and popped the question.

Julia has been a hardcore NASCAR fan since 2019 when she started dating Suárez. She has been spotted at several races, cheering on her boyfriend from the stands.

Daniel Suárez and Max Verstappen, a Dutch F1 driver, are good friends. They both happen to be dating sisters Julia and Kelly Piquet, respectively.

In an interview with The Athletic, Suárez revealed that he and Verstappen talk about their different racing series, as well as the differences and similarities between NASCAR and Formula One.

Suárez and Piquet announced their engagement on social media in November 2022. Suárez posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram, with the caption "Forever and always."

Daniel Suárez Clinches Top Starting Position and Eyes Playoffs in NASCAR Cup Race

Daniel Suárez secured the top starting position for the 82-lap NASCAR Cup race, clocking an impressive lap at 99.814 mph on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course.

The achievement marks the third Cup pole in the career of the 31-year-old Mexican driver, and notably, his first of the year 2023. Currently, he is just 5 points shy of the cutoff for the 16-driver playoffs, scheduled to commence following the 400-mile race at Daytona later this month.

Suárez's last pole victory came in 2019 in Kentucky, and the recent success represents his first pole since joining Trackhouse Racing in 2021.