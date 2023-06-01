Does Kelly Piquet have any siblings? Exploring the family of Max Verstappen’s girlfriend 

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet has six siblings. In the order of the oldest to the youngest - Geraldo Piquet, Nelson Piquet Jr, Lazlo Piquet, Julia Piquet, Pedro Estacia Piquet, and Marco Piquet. Max can look forward to being a part of a legacy as Piquet's siblings are all tied with the racing fraternity.

Kelly is biologically related to Nelon Jr, and Julia. Geraldo, Lazlo, Pedro, and Marco are her step-siblings who were born of Nelson Sr, second wedlock.

Kelly Piquet is closest to her older brother Nelson Piquet Jr. She has many happy racing memories as she watched her brother make his way up through the ranks of F1 racing.

In an interview with the Dutch edition of VOGUE, Kelly reminisced about her childhood watching her brother race since they were kids. She said:

“My earliest memories date back to the racetrack when I first came to Brazil at age five with my brother Nelson who was eight, He went karting and was immediately obsessed. They are fond memories, the afternoons I spent at the go-kart track after school watching him go round and round until the sun went down."

Strongest racing connects in Kelly Piquet's family

Kelly's connection with the world of racing started with her father Nelson Piquet Sr. He drove for Lotus as he neared the conclusion of his Formula One career before spending his final two seasons, in 1990 and 1991, with Benetton.

Prior to that, Nelson Sr. became part of a very exclusive club, winning three World Championship titles in the early eighties.

Nelson Piquet Sr. often came to watch Max's racing. However, he was denied entry in the F1 paddock due to a racist comment about eight-time world champion Lewis Hamilton

Kelly's father continues to be a highly divisive and contentious character and his accomplishments on the pitch are often overshadowed by his remarks off it.

Following his father's footsteps, Nelson Piquet Jr. also raced in F1 before which he won the Formula E Championship. Talking about how Kelly Piquet has been supportive of her brother, she said:

“I was always very involved in my brother’s career. I’ve been through the ups and downs, and seen what pressure does to someone. This world is so familiar to me, I know what those guys go through.”

Nelson Jr was also involved in a controversy like his father. He was alleged to be a part of the "Crashgate" scandal during the 2008 Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

Geraldo Piquet was a Formula Truck driver and drove for Team DF Motorsport in 2016.

Soon to be a part of the family, Max Verstappen is well known in F1 to be the two-time world champion for Red Bull. He shares a strong bond with Kelly Piquet's daughter Penelope, who is often seen during Max's video streams.

