Who is Kelly Piquet's daughter? Everything to know about Max Verstappen's girlfriend's child

Reigning F1 double world champion Max Verstappen has been in a relationship with Kelly Piquet, the daughter of former three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, since 2020.

The couple has been spotted together in the paddock on several occasions. They reside in Monaco and are often seen posting about each other on social media. Piquet has a daughter named Penelope, born in 2019, from her previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Kvyat raced in the sport from 2014 to 2020 for Toro Rosso, Red Bull and AlphaTauri. Interestingly, Verstappen replaced Kvyat at Red Bull in the early part of the 2016 season after the Russian driver was demoted to the junior team.

"Max Verstappen is his own man, and he is very strong in his opinions" - Red Bull team boss

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen is very headstrong in his views regarding life and sport.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Horner said that the Dutch driver might not follow the path of Fernando Alonso and race in his 40s. Horner said:

"Max (Verstappen) is his own man, and he is very, very strong in his opinions and on his outlook and what wants to do with his life. and I don't see him being a Fernando Alonso and still racing at 41 or 42 years of age, or maybe not in Formula 1. "

He continued:

"But, what is his love and passion are racing, and if he is not racing on the track at the moment, he is racing in the virtual world. He is driving GT cars for fun, and his passion is just driving and racing, and while that burns within him, he is going to keep going. But how long that burns for, that's each individual's journey. It is their own individual thing, and they have got to find it out for themselves."

Verstappen has hinted that he won't be racing in the sport if the race format is tinkered with often:

“I'm not a fan of changing the whole format (without practice sessions). They have to be careful not to change the entire DNA of Formula 1. I think it's important not to play too much with this aspect, because then, obviously, at a certain point, everything stops.”

It will be interesting to see how long Max Verstappen races in the sport, as he has achieved his goal of winning a world championship.

