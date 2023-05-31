How is Max Verstappen related to Penelope Kvyat? A look at the relationship between the two

Two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is currently dating Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet. The two have been in a relationship since making it public in January 2021.

Kelly began dating the Dutch superstar after splitting with Daniil Kvyat. The two were in a relationship for three years and welcomed their daughter Penelope Kyvat in July 2019. Hence Max Verstappen is a stepfather to Penelope.

The three-year-old celebrity kid was in the limelight recently, seeking attention from Verstappen who was streaming a race on Twitch. The wholesome interaction between the two won the hearts of fans around the globe.

Kelly Piquet and Penelope attend various races across the season calendar. The two can be sighted in the Red Bull garage cheering for Verstappen. The stepfather-daughter relationship between the two has blossomed in recent times.

While the Dutchman seldom speaks about his relationship with the media, Kelly Piquet shares several snaps of family time on social media. Most recently, Verstappen, Piquet, and Penelope enjoyed karting time at the season opener in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen opens up about having kids in the future

Max Verstappen has been a racing prodigy since his childhood, thanks to his father Jos Verstappen. Jos raced in F1 from 1994 to 2003 but had a far less successful career than his son. However, he groomed his son into a generational talent, who is now dominating the sport.

Meanwhile, the #1 Red Bull driver plans to raise his kids differently. In a recent interview with the Dutch publisher De Limburger, the two-time world champion said:

"I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that's fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I handled it..."

He added:

"I don't see that happening at the moment. But for me, it's easy to talk because I don't have children. Maybe I think very differently when the time comes. But, the passion he had went very far. He did everything for me. Tuning engines, preparing karts. I don't see myself doing that."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been in a relationship for a long time now, but there is no news of wedding bells ringing any time soon. The couple are nine years apart in age but have plenty in common.

Piquet has worked as a fashion stylist and columnist and has also taken numerous roles in marketing. Her most notable work was in Formula E, where she took over social media for the racing series between April 2015 and December 2016. She currently works as a health and well-being coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

