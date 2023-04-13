Who is Max Verstappen dating in 2023? Everything about F1 champion's current girlfriend

Star F1 driver Max Verstappen is currently dating Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet. Verstappen and Piquet have been in a relationship for the past three years. Kelly can often be seen in the Red Bull garage on race weekends cheering on her boyfriend.

Verstappen and Piquet are said to have started dating in 2020, having known each other since 2016. The couple made it official in January 2021, via a post on social media. Since then, the couple have shared several posts expressing their love for each other.

F1 Grand Prix of Japan 2022

Kelly Piquet was born into a racing family and is motorsport royalty having grown up around the F1 world. She graduated with a degree in Politics and International Relations from Marymount Manhattan College.

She has worked as a fashion stylist and columnist. She has also taken numerous roles in marketing. Her most notable work was in Formula E, where she took over social media for the racing series between April 2015 and December 2016.

Kelly Piquet has also modeled for PatBO, Lucas Boccalão, and has taken to the catwalk on various occasions. She was the cover star for Vogue in the Netherlands in early 2023.

The 34-year-old is a social media icon who has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. She currently works as a health and well-being coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. The business is based in Monaco, where she and her boyfriend reside.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are nine years apart in age but have plenty in common. Both Verstappen and Piquet are from racing families, as both their fathers raced in F1. Max's father Jos raced in the premier series from 1994 to 2003.

Kelly Piquet's father Nelson Piquet was an F1 icon in the 1980's winning three titles. Her brother Nelson Piquet Jr. also raced in F1 in the late 2000s. Piquet Jr. also competed in Formula E.

Max Verstappen's girlfriend previously dated this F1 driver

Before dating two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet was in a relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. Kvyat and Piquet made their relationship public in January 2017. The two welcomed their daughter Penelope in July 2019, a day before Kvyat claimed a podium finish at the German Grand Prix.

The two split up in December of that year. The following year, Piquet began dating Max Verstappen. Incidentally, Kvyat's time with Red Bull was cut short as he was replaced by 18-year-old Verstappen, who went on to win the race in his first outing with the team.

While Max Verstappen seldom speaks about his relationship with the media, he shares several snaps of his girlfriend on social media. Most recently, Verstappen, Piquet, and her daughter Penelope enjoyed karting time at the season opener in Bahrain.

Poll : 0 votes