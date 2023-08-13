Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez is one driver heading into this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race full of confidence. The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver seems to be pumped ahead of the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard as the 2023 regular season draws to a close.

After clinching pole position at the road course layout of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Mexican driver seems to be focusing on the race in front of him. He is not looking at his competitors behind.

Several drivers such as the Joe Gibbs Racing entries as well as wild cards like Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger can present a challenge to Suarez. However, Saturday's pace in the #99 entry seems to have worked wonders for him.

In a post-qualifying press conference, Daniel Suarez re-iterated his strategy going into Sunday and said:

"I don't care. They have to worry about the #99. I think, you know, I mean, I say, I don't care, but in reality I care like 0.5 percent. So I care very little."

With Daniel Suarez yet to make his berth in the 2023 playoffs official, the Monterrey, Mexico native seems to be putting no pressure on himself. The other drivers are trying the same around him.

Sitting five points outside the cut line, Suarez clinched his first pole position of the season after beating 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick's efforts, with Chase Elliott rounding out the top 3.

Daniel Suarez elaborates on clinching the first pole position of the 2023 season at the Indianapolis Road Course

After cementing his start on the front row of the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard, Daniel Suarez is one driver headed into the 200-mile-long race with confidence and self-belief.

The Trackhouse Racing driver will be seen leading the field as cars hurtle down towards the infamous turn 1 at Indy, in hopes of making it out in one piece, especially after last year's fiasco.

Suarez elaborated on his performance on Saturday and said to motorsport.com:

“It feels good. On lap one, in practice, I knew we had a good one. We just had a couple of little things to do better, but I’m excited for tomorrow. We already know we have the speed, now we need to go out there and execute. I’m very happy with where we’re at, and I can’t wait to see what we can show tomorrow.”

The 82-lap-long race kicks off on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET, broadcast live on the USA Network.