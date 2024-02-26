“It's good to see Daniel Suarez get a win”: Kyle Busch reflects on a spectacular Cup Race finish at Atlanta 

The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway saw a nail-biting finish to the 400-mile-long race, with the likes of Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney fighting over who gets to visit victory lane at the 1.5-mile-long drafting-style track.

The event culminated with all three drivers finishing within 0.007 seconds between the first-place finisher, which came out to be Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez, and Busch who was relegated to third during the photo finish.

Elaborating on what was otherwise a spectacular finish to the race, Kyle Busch spoke about how he could have challenged his peers better, while simultaneously congratulating his Chevrolet team partner Suarez. He spoke to FOX Sports' Jamie Little in a post-race interview, saying:

"Typically whoever's behind getting into (turn) 3 prevails at the start-finish line with the side draft and everything. The #99 (Daniel Suarez) was the furthest back and he made the ground back up with the side draft and stuff, so I don't think you can stop, that wouldn't have put us in the right spot either. It's good to see Daniel (Suarez) get a win, we were helping each other being Chevy team partners."

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch and his peers will be seen racing next week at the Richard Childress Racing driver's home track. NASCAR will kick off the 2024 West Coast swing with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.

"Bubba came to the rescue": Kyle Busch on how Bubba Wallace helped him finish P3 at Atlanta

Kyle Busch also touched on how making friends in the field helped the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver finish in P3 during the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elaborating in an interview with Peter Stratta, the Richard Childress Racing driver said:

"Towards the end, you don't have that many alliances, all of my friends kind of disintegrated and went away throughout the day but Bubba (Wallace) came to the rescue and he was a huge part of our success there off of (turn) 2 and and down the backstretch getting a run, getting alongside (Ryan) Blaney, being able to make that move."

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will kick off on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, marking the start of the West Coast swing of races this season.