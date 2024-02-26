NASCAR 2024: Final results for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 26, 2024 08:49 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 28 minutes and 11 seconds at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

Daniel Suarez, driving the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, came out ahead in a wild three-wide photo finish to win Sunday’s Atlanta race, beating Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line by mere inches.

On the final lap, defending champion Blaney was driving defensively when Busch made a daring move to his outside.

The #8 driver used a push from Bubba Wallace Jr. to create space in the middle of the three-way just, with Suarez holding the outside lane and Blaney on the bottom and Busch in the middle.

The trio raced that way, spending the final corner three-wide, with none of them breaking away from each other before Suarez took victory in one of the closest finishes in series history.

Daniel Suarez crossed the finish line 0.003 seconds ahead of Blaney and 0.007 seconds ahead of Busch to grab the checkered flag. The win marked the second Cup Series career victory for the Mexican driver and ended his 57-race winless streak since June 2020 at Sonoma Raceway.

Meanwhile, Austin Cindric finished fourth followed by Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10 of the Ambetter Health 400.

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 saw 48 lead changes among 14 drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #34 - Michael McDowell
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #21 - Harrison Burton
  12. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  13. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #41 - Ryan Preece
  17. #24 - William Byron
  18. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  19. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  20. #51 - Justin Haley
  21. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  22. #3 - Austin Dillon
  23. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  24. #78 - BJ McLeod
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #48 - Alex Bowman
  28. #22 - Joey Logano
  29. #4 - Josh Berry
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #5 - Kyle Larson
  33. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  34. #20 - Christopher Bell
  35. #71 - Zane Smith
  36. #10 - Noah Gragson
  37. #16 - Josh Williams

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on Mar. 3, 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?