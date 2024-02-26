NASCAR 2024: Final results for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 28 minutes and 11 seconds at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

Daniel Suarez, driving the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, came out ahead in a wild three-wide photo finish to win Sunday’s Atlanta race, beating Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line by mere inches.

Expand Tweet

On the final lap, defending champion Blaney was driving defensively when Busch made a daring move to his outside.

The #8 driver used a push from Bubba Wallace Jr. to create space in the middle of the three-way just, with Suarez holding the outside lane and Blaney on the bottom and Busch in the middle.

The trio raced that way, spending the final corner three-wide, with none of them breaking away from each other before Suarez took victory in one of the closest finishes in series history.

Daniel Suarez crossed the finish line 0.003 seconds ahead of Blaney and 0.007 seconds ahead of Busch to grab the checkered flag. The win marked the second Cup Series career victory for the Mexican driver and ended his 57-race winless streak since June 2020 at Sonoma Raceway.

Meanwhile, Austin Cindric finished fourth followed by Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10 of the Ambetter Health 400.

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 saw 48 lead changes among 14 drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#99 - Daniel Suarez #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Michael McDowell #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Harrison Burton #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #15 - Kaz Grala #9 - Chase Elliott #41 - Ryan Preece #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #77 - Carson Hocevar #51 - Justin Haley #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #3 - Austin Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #78 - BJ McLeod #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland #48 - Alex Bowman #22 - Joey Logano #4 - Josh Berry #45 - Tyler Reddick #14 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #71 - Zane Smith #10 - Noah Gragson #16 - Josh Williams

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on Mar. 3, 2024.