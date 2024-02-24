NASCAR 2024: Total prize money for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After a thrilling season-opening Daytona 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Hampton, Georgia for another thriller, the Ambetter Health 400.

Sunday's (February 25) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at Atlanta Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 400-mile race at the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway.

Live action of the Cup Series race can be enjoyed live on FOX, FOX Sports app, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 25, at 3:00 pm ET.

All the participating drivers across NASCAR’s top three tier series will be competing for monetary incentives this Atlanta weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Atlanta boasts a prize pool of $9,137,793 while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward drivers with $1,328,978, and $705,481, respectively.

In a post on X, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs at Georgia across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

He wrote:

“Purses for Atlanta weekend, includes all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending point fund, etc. ... and for Cup, payouts to charter teams for participating, three-year performance history, etc.: Cup: $9,137,793 Xfinity: $1,328,978 Truck: $705,481”

There will be no practice sessions for this weekend’s race as the Atlanta track is a superspeedway. The Ambetter Health 400 action in Hampton, Georgia will begin with the qualifying race at 11:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the 66th annual of the Ambetter Health 400?

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, defending champion of the Ambetter Health 400 Joey Logano occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. Logano has odds of 9-1 to win Sunday's race, according to cbssports.com.

Denny Hamlin has the second-highest betting odds of 19-2. Three drivers are tied at odds of 10-1 to win the race, including Brad Keselowski (two-time winner of the event), Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell.

Kyle Larson at 12-1, William Byron at 12-1, Chase Elliott at 12-1, and Kyle Busch at 14- round out the top five.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 25.