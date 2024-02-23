NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Ambetter Health 400 marks the second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, February 25, at 3:00 pm ET at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway consists of 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees on the straightaway. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1960 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

A total of 37 drivers will contest over 260 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 66th annual event hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Team Penske driver and defending champion of the event Joey Logano is entered as the favorite in the odds table at 9-1 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to cbssports.com.

Denny Hamlin holds the second-highest odds at 19-2 to win the race. The three drivers tied for the third-highest betting odds to win the race on Sunday at 10-1 are Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell.

They are followed by Kyle Larson at 12-1, William Byron, at 12-1, Chase Elliott at 12-1, and Kyle Busch at 14-1 all standing in the top-five highest odds.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is coming into the race with the seventh-highest odds at 18-1.

Opening odds for 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Joey Logano, 9-1 Denny Hamlin, 19-2 Brad Keselowski, 10-1 Ryan Blaney, 10-1 Christopher Bell, 10-1 Kyle Larson, 12-1 William Byron, 12-1 Chase Elliott, 12-1 Kyle Busch, 14-1 Martin Truex Jr., 15-1 Bubba Wallace, 18-1 Tyler Reddick, 20-1 Ross Chastain, 20-1 Erik Jones, 22-1 Chris Buescher, 22-1 Ty Gibbs, 25-1 Austin Cindric, 28-1 Alex Bowman, 28-1 Michael McDowell, 33-1 Daniel Suarez, 35-1 Corey Lajoie, 40-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 40-1 Austin Dillon, 45-1 Chase Briscoe, 50-1 Noah Gragson, 60-1 Ryan Preece, 65-1 John Hunter Nemechek, 65-1 Josh Berry, 75-1 Todd Gilliland, 75-1 Carson Hocevar, 75-1 Harrison Burton, 100-1 Daniel Hemric, 100-1 Zane Smith, 100-1 Justin Haley, 100-1 Josh Williams, 150-1 Kaz Grala, 250-1 BJ McLeod, 500-1

The live telecast of 2024 Ambetter Health 400 can be viewed on FOX and PRN.