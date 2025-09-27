“It’s a great thing”: Ryan Blaney reacts to NASCAR’s “special” gesture for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

  • NASCAR
By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:56 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Ryan Blaney - NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney praised NASCAR's 'really special' initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Team Penske driver revelled in the fact that proceeds from the event go towards charity.

On October 5, Cup Series drivers will run the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval with pink window nets. The gesture is meant to bring awareness to breast cancer and support the families affected by it.

Reflecting upon the same, Blaney spoke to the media and said (via Jayski.com),

“I think it’s a great thing NASCAR does. They’ve always done a great job supporting important causes, and the pink window nets for Breast Cancer Awareness Month are really special. If I’m not mistaken, the signed nets are given away for charity, which makes it even better. We’re always proud to support good causes any way we can.”
Ryan Blaney heads to Kansas Speedway with a final eight berth secured. His recent win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway opened his title bid and vaulted him to the top of the standings.

Notably, he'd finished third in his last outing at Kansas. However, he can afford to lose at the 1.5-mile track and focus on the Las Vegas race instead, for winning there would directly qualify him for the final four race.

NASCAR insider names Ryan Blaney as title favorite

NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi recently went on PRN radio and called Ryan Blaney the leading contender for the 2025 Cup Series title. He broke down Blaney's odds in the upcoming playoff races and built a strong case for the Team Penske driver.

"If they can carry that speed over to Las Vegas and have success, they put themselves in a good position points-wise to maybe not have to fret at Talladega, another race that's good for them. And oh, by the way, after Talladega's Martinsville, which just happens to be Ryan Blaney's best track and then after that is Phoenix.
"My point in all this is if you're looking for a championship favorite, I think we found it and it's Ryan Blaney and that 12 team," he added.

In line with his comments, Ryan Blaney's crew chief has admitted that the No.12 team is already preparing for the Las Vegas race. However, this year, Blaney hasn't had a top-10 finish at Las Vegas, Talladega, Martinsville or Phoenix. The poor result has to do with his multiple DNFs this season.

Phoenix Raceway, a traditionally strong track for Team Penske, was the site of Blaney's first DNF due to an engine failure. He suffered the same fate in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The No.12 driver later wrecked out at Las Vegas and Talladega as well. Notably, Blaney was taken out by Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski in the pit entrance at Talladega. He was similarly collected by a wreck caused by others at Echopark Speedway. In total, the Penske driver has logged seven DNFs this season.

