"It's impressively bad" - NASCAR fraternity including Kaulig Racing calls out Elon Musk's AI tool for stating wrong facts about Texas Cup race

NASCAR's visit to Texas Motor Speedway during the 2024 Cup Series season not only saw fans take notice of Chase Elliott's breakthrough victory at the 1.5-mile-long track but also how X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the event.

The popular social media platform that was recently taken over by popular businessman and CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, also reacted to the weekend as a whole, covering recaps of the NASCAR Xfinity as well as Cup Series races on Saturday and Sunday.

The platform showcased AI-generated summaries of how the event unfolded with glaring factual errors that were spotted by the NASCAR fraternity as well as the fans. The Athletic's Jeff Gluck was the first to point out the anomalies, with NASCAR team Kaulig Racing as well as the fans joining in to react to the incorrect facts.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It's impressively bad"

"AI is an absolutely massive turd and I can't believe we're all going to lose our jobs to this thing"

"One of those AI things ran all day yesterday saying Anthony Macri had won an exciting race at Pevely, MO(I-55 Raceway). He wasn't even there. Macri won the High Limit race in Texas," another fan noted.

"If I saw someone make as many writing/continuity mistakes as AI they'd have been fired ten times over and blacklisted," rued another.

"What in the what now?!?" added another fan.

Where does NASCAR head to next?

The NASCAR circus heads to the famed Talladega Superspeedway after a string of short track and road course racing over the past few weeks. The upcoming weekend at the humungous 2.5-mile-long oval track is expected to be filled with plenty of wrecks as drivers prepare to test their drafting skills as well as their luck at the venue.

The weekend kicks off with the Xfinity Series on Saturday with the AG-Pro 300, followed by the GEICO 500 on Sunday. Both events are scheduled to go live on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET and Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 3:00 pm ET respectively.

It remains to be seen which of the three manufacturers in the sport manages to dominate at Talladega Superspeedway, with the focus being on Ford. The blue oval has always excelled at superspeedway-style tracks, with the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse expected to kick things up a notch.

