“It’s been a joy & heck of a ride”: Kasey Kahne pays an emotional tribute to Sprint Car star Brad Sweet’s career after full-time racing retirement

Former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne released a statement regarding the retirement of his driver, Brad Sweet, from full-time sprint car racing. Kahne praised Sweet’s contributions to his team, not only as a driver but also as a friend.During their time together at Kasey Kahne Racing, Sweet, co-owner of the Kubota High Limit Racing Series along with Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson, won 135 races and six national championships, including five consecutive World of Outlaws titles. He isn’t ruling out racing, though, with Kahne looking forward to racing with him again on a part-time basis.In press release posted on X, Kahne, who drove for the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the 2010s, said:“Brad Sweet has meant everything to KKR over the years. Brad came to KKR in 2007 with the drive and determination to be the best sprint car driver at a national level, he accomplished that and sustained it year after year. He is an incredible, one-of-one talent, and person.”“As an owner, I am thankful for his hard work and dedication that has resulted in 130+ wins and 6 national championships. As a friend, it's been a joy and a heck of a ride being able to talk racing and celebrate achievements in the sport we both love, while celebrating personal accolades and growing families. Brad is woven into the fabric of KKR and I look forward to more wins in the future with him on a part-time schedule,” he added.Brad Sweet's retirement followed the conclusion of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He finished second in the standings and lost the championship fight to Rico Abreu, who is partnering with three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart for the next season.With Sweet out of the #49 KKR sprint car, Kasey Kahne has yet to announce his replacement. He noted that the team will make moves to continue chasing more championships.Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn shares her reaction to Brad Sweet retiring from full-time sprint car racingKyle Larson's wife, Katelyn, shared her reaction to High Limit Racing's tribute video for Brad Sweet following his retirement from full-time sprint car racing. She reposted the video on social media and added a blue heart in support of her brother.Katelyn Sweet-Larson wrote on her Instagram story:“💙”Katelyn Larson on Brad Sweet's tribute video from High Limit Racing - Source: @mrs_katelynlarson via @highlimitracing on InstagramKyle Larson and Katelyn met through Brad Sweet, as both race car drivers compete in sprint car racing. They got married in 2018 and share three children, namely Owen, Audrey, and Cooper Donald. Owen also competes in dirt events and even races against Kyle Busch's son, Brexton.Larson is currently fighting for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, with the elimination race set at Martinsville Speedway on October 26. He sits fourth in the playoff standings with a 36-point cushion above the cutline. His main rival in the upcoming short track race is Joe Gibbs Racing driver and fellow dirt car racer Christopher Bell, who is one point above him in third.