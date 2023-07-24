“It’s just dumb”: Joey Logano discusses ‘stupid’ NASCAR decision with a ‘very easy fix’

Joey Logano spun out and crashed to start Stage 2 at Pocono Raceway shortly after winning Stage 1. Daniel Suárez, a NASCAR driver in the playoff bubble who desperately needed points, was also involved in the collision. Logano slipped as he approached the first curve, and it was already over.

Despite crashing and hitting the wall, Joey Logano did not suffer the most from this collision. Bubba Wallace crashed into Suárez's right rear quarter panel and pushed him into the wall as the field dispersed to avoid hitting Logano's No. 22 car, which spun in the middle of the track.

Both Joey Logano and Daniel Suárez rolled into the pits to repair their damage. To get the Ford Mustang running once again, Team Penske attempted to beat the Damaged Vehicle Policy time of 7 minutes. But eventually, Logano had to retire from the race.

Frustrated with NASCAR's Damaged Vehicle Policy, Logano stated that to fix a damaged car under a clock was "stupid."

“It’s just dumb that we can’t just put 4 tires on a truck with a jack and an impact instead of just dragging the car two miles around the race track. It’s just stupid,” Logano said (via Dalton Hopkins/Twitter)

Frontstretch @Frontstretch



@PitLaneLT . “It’s just dumb that we can’t just put 4 tires on a truck with a jack and an impact instead of just dragging the car two miles around the race track. It’s just stupid.” @joeylogano@PitLaneLT . pic.twitter.com/BSm9hOHFwB

According to 33-year-old Joey Logano, a major issue with his crash was the tow truck. Logano suffered four flat tires and required a tow back to the pit road. The tire had ripped up his car and left his crew with additional work by the time he was dragged two kilometers around to the pit road.

Daniel Suárez in a dangerous position after his collision with Joey Logano

Daniel Suárez is one of the Cup Series drivers trying to secure a spot in the 2023 playoffs. But things got a lot more dangerous for him after the accident involving him and Joey Logano at the Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 23.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono 225 - Practice - Practice

Logano who won Stage 1, got spun around in Stage 2 and caught both Suárez and Noah Gragson in his spin. Unable to avoid the No. 22 driver, Suárez hit him and suffered severe damage to his car.

The Trackhouse Racing team did its best to repair the damages but due to an oil leak, Suárez finished the race in 36th place after completing 37 laps in total. He slid to 18th in the series standings after the race, 23 points behind Michael McDowell, who currently holds the 16th and the last playoff spot.

With only five races remaining until the final playoff list is locked, Suárez might still have a chance to take a spot, if he manages to score 23 points in the upcoming races.