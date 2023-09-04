“It's just a fun tough race that I really enjoy”: Kyle Larson hoping to break his winless deadlock for HMS at Darlington

Challenging for his second NASCAR Cup Series title this year, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson loves racing at Darlington Raceway. The 2021 Cup Series champion looks forward to challenging for the ultimate prize in the sport after having a less-than-ideal bid last season.

With a regular season that has seen Larson dominate and stay anonymous during races, the #5 crew and driver seem confident coming into an event at "The Lady in Black". Kyle Larson mentioned the 1.36-mile-long oval track as one of his favorites to run on the calendar. He seems to be looking forward to the challenge of a 500-mile-long race in South Carolina.

Larson's record at Victory Lane consists of five top-five finishes as well as seven top-10 appearances in 11 starts. Looking to break his winless deadlock at the venue, the California native elaborated on his mindset going into the Cook Out Southern 500 with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, saying:

"It's one of my favorite tracks, one of my best tracks. I have been close to winning a few of them. It suits my style quite a bit. 500 miles around that place, starting in the daylight, ending in the night, it's just a fun, tough race that I really enjoy so been looking forward to this one for quite a while."

Kyle Larson giving away a special edition truck to help with proceeds for charity.

Fans of Hendrick Motorsports, especially of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver Kyle Larson have a chance of winning a special edition truck from their favorite driver. The 31-year-old driver announced a sweepstakes where one could enter to win a Chevrolet Colorado Z71.

The Z71 package on Chevy's popular pickup offers uprated tires, suspension, and body graphics for the trucks. It helps the car tackle off-road conditions better, as well as keeping in line with their utility focus. Fans can enter the sweepstakes at kylelarsonfoundation.org, with proceeds from the giveaway helping the Drive for 5 campaign, helping uplift communities in need.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson will take on the first race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs as the first race of the postseason kicks off at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 goes live on September 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. ET on the USA Network.